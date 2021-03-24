Kennard inspires clippers comeback

LOS ANGELES • Down 21 points midway through the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue cleared his bench and replaced his five starters.

It was not a concession but a challenge to his all-bench line-up of Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Patrick Patterson, Amir Coffey and Luke Kennard.

The reserves left Lue pumping his fist moments before the Clippers sealed a 119-110 victory.

"I just wanted to put a group in to try to change it up," he said. "Play hard and compete. Those guys did a hell of a job."

The second unit's 21-10 run to end the third quarter and solid defence - the Hawks made just eight of their last 24 shots - completed the comeback, with Kennard particularly impressive.

The shooting guard finished eight for eight for the field, including a buzzer-beating half-court heave at the end of the third period.

He had a season high-tying 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes.

"It's definitely up there with one of the best games and definitely one of the best experiences that I've had," said Kennard, whose teammates showered him with water after he walked into the locker room.

Lue suggested that the 24-year-old could play a bigger role in this campaign.

"The way he's performed the last four games he's played, he's definitely earned something," he said.

Kennard, averaging 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this term, scored 20, eight, and 15 points in his last three games including against the Hawks. "For me, it's not trying to fight somebody for minutes. It's just staying ready," he said.

"Whoever is in there, we have a good team, a deep team. I trust our coaching staff, I trust what we're doing, I trust our entire team."

Mann finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers (28-16) with 25 points as they secured consecutive wins for the first time since Feb 15.

The result snapped Atlanta's eight-game winning streak - their longest since January 2015, a run that coincided with Nate McMillan taking over as coach.

Trae Young paced the Hawks (22-21) with 28 points, including 20 in the first half.

"I thought we just started celebrating," McMillan said. "They made some adjustments, they went small, and we just lost our focus and didn't finish this game... We lost our composure."

The Clippers held a moment of silence before tip-off for Elgin Baylor, who died of natural causes at the age 86 on Monday.

Hall of Fame forward and Lakers legend Baylor served as general manager of the Clippers for 22 seasons and was named NBA Executive of the Year for the 2015-16 season.

An 11-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection, Baylor is the Lakers' all-time leader in rebounds (11,463) and ranks fourth in points (23,149).

