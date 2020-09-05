Kawhi on song against tired Nuggets

ORLANDO (Florida) • The Los Angeles Clippers, boosted by a good shooting night, got off to a roaring start in their Western Conference semi-final series on Thursday by crushing the Denver Nuggets 120-97.

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, and the Clippers won Game 1 at the National Basketball Association (NBA) bubble near Orlando after shooting 57 per cent from the field.

That convinced their coach Doc Rivers that his players are fully focused on the task at hand and are in the proper frame of mind for the post-season.

He said on ESPN: "If you don't execute, it's going to hurt you, and part of that is intensity and focus, and you have to have that on every single play.

"I don't think we understood that early on. I think we do now."

Leonard connected on 12 of 16 shots from the floor in 32 minutes, sitting out the fourth quarter.

Although his streak of five consecutive games with 32 or more points ended, he has scored at least 29 points in each of the Clippers' seven play-off games.

He is averaging 32.3 points per game in the post-season.

Paul George contributed 19 points and seven rebounds and Marcus Morris Sr added 18 points, converting seven of 10 shots and four of five three-point attempts for the Clippers.

Nikola Jokic had 15 points for the Nuggets, who shot just 42 per cent, and Paul Millsap finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant and Monte Morris chipped in 12 points apiece for the Nuggets, who had only one day off after clinching their seven-game series on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz.

All in all, their starters combined to score just 57 points on 20-for-48 shooting. The Clippers' starting line-up, meanwhile, had 78 points on 30-for-47 shooting.

"They were aggressive," Jokic said. "Our spacing was not good. We rushed shots. You can say whatever. It was a bad, bad night for us. We can be better."

Game 2 in the series is today.

Denver coach Michael Malone blamed his side's poor shooting night on having inadequate rest.

He said: "I think that definitely played a part.

"Their last game was Sunday. We had our last game on Tuesday night and didn't get back to the hotel until after midnight. We were tired.

"Tomorrow we will get them as much as rest as we can and have a more energetic performance on Saturday night."

REUTERS