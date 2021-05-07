Jrue inspiration for Bucks win over Wizards

MILWAUKEE • The Milwaukee Bucks were the No. 1 seeds in the Eastern Conference for the past two years, but with just six regular-season games left, they are likely to be pipped to top place by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers edged closer to pole position for the first time since 2000-01 after beating the Houston Rockets, the worst team in the National Basketball Association (NBA), 135-115 on Wednesday.

Not only do Philadelphia (45-21) have a far easier remaining schedule than the second-placed Brooklyn Nets (43-23) and Milwaukee (42-24), but they also hold the tiebreaker over the Nets.

Still, after the Bucks posted a 135-134 victory on Wednesday to record their fourth consecutive win, and eighth successive triumph over the Washington Wizards, they believe they will be bringing momentum into the play-offs starting on May 22.

Jrue Holiday recorded 29 points, six assists and five rebounds, while teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the hosts.

Bradley Beal scored 42 points for Washington (30-36), who are 10th in the East and lost for just the fourth time in the past 17 games.

Teammate Russell Westbrook contributed 27 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 179th career triple-double, two shy of the all-time record held by Oscar Robertson.

Having ground out the victory without All-Star guard Khris Middleton (knee) and losing Antetokounmpo through foul trouble with 1 minute and 54 seconds to go, the Bucks felt it was a sign of the team's ability to dig deep.

"It took a little bit of everybody to find a way to win this game," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Guard Donte DiVincenzo, who had 19 points on the night, added: "It's big for us.

"I think it's a big thing for us to come together and know we can pull it out in different ways."

In Salt Lake City, Jordan Clarkson scored a team high of 30 points as the NBA-leading Utah Jazz (48-18) won their third straight with a 126-94 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.



Bucks guard Jrue Holiday shooting over Washington centre Alex Len on Wednesday. He finished with a team-high 29 points. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 24 points for the hosts, who cruised to victory despite being without their one-two guard punch of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS