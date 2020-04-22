Jordan documentary has ESPN dancing with delight

LOS ANGELES • With live sports on hold, ESPN viewers devoured the first episode of its Michael Jordan series, The Last Dance, setting a ratings record for a documentary airing on the network.

Some 6.3 million viewers tuned in to ESPN and its sister network ESPN2 for the premiere on Sunday night.

The second episode, which ran right after, averaged a lower 5.8 million viewers.

Both figures shattered the previous mark of 3.6 million viewers for the 2012 ESPN documentary titled You Don't Know Bo on National Football League and Major League Baseball legend Bo Jackson.

Chicago, where Jordan spent most of his playing career and won all six of his championship titles, was the top market in terms of the share of audience watching.

ESPN, which is owned by Disney, has seen the largest declines among major cable TV channels since the coronavirus pandemic decimated the sporting calendar, leading to no major live events for over a month.

Like other sports-oriented channels such as DAZN, ESPN has scrambled for content that people will want to watch, running replays of famous matches and more documentary content.

Connor Schell, ESPN's executive vice-president for content, is hopeful The Last Dance can at least stem the rate of cancellations and drop in viewership until the Covid-19 situation subsides and live sports return.

"Fans are craving high-quality sports content and we look forward to building upon the momentum in the coming weeks as the series continues to get better with each episode," he said in a blog post.

The 10-part documentary, which chronicles the National Basketball Association great's final championship-winning 1997-98 season with the Chicago Bulls, was originally scheduled for June.

But ESPN decided to bring its airing forward, in part due to campaigning from stars like Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

He told Richard Jefferson's Road Trippin' podcast last month: "Listen, if I'm Michael Jordan, I'm going in there and I'm making a conference call, I'm like, 'OK, what's the reason that we're going to hold onto it until June now?'

"Compared to now when everybody is at home? Because it's (the editing) done."

Jordan, 57, who ended his career in 2003, is widely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time, securing five NBA Most Valuable Player and six Finals MVP awards. He owns the Charlotte Hornets.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS