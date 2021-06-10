Jokic's MVP win caps 'best season'

LOS ANGELES • Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was named the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, completing a remarkable rise to the pinnacle of basketball after entering the league in 2014 as a lowly 41st draft pick.

The 2.10m Serbian centre scooped the season MVP honours after a 2020-2021 campaign that has seen him average a career-best 26.4 points per game with 8.3 assists and 10.8 rebounds.

"Stat wise, you know, I think this was the best season of my life," three-time NBA All-Star Jokic said.

"Kind of the cherry on the top is probably the trophy - so I think this is the best season of my life."

The 26-year-old, who signed a five-year US$148 million (S$196 million) maximum contract in 2018, is the lowest draft pick ever to win the MVP award, and the first player in Denver history to take the accolade.

"I didn't even think of being in the NBA when I started to play basketball back home," he added.

"I was playing Euro League, kind of the closest top league to my country... But then the Denver Nuggets drafted me and it was an opportunity for me to become an NBA player, and I think I did a good job of using that opportunity."

At international level Jokic was a member of the Serbia team that won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

He is the fifth international player to win the NBA MVP award after Hakeem Olajuwon (1994), Steve Nash (2005, 2006), Dirk Nowitzki (2007) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020).

He beat competition from the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers ace Joel Embiid, who were both finalists for the award.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone earlier this year praised Jokic for hitting the ground running in the new campaign despite a short off-season following last year's pandemic disruption.

"He stayed in great shape and he came back ready to go," Malone said. "He didn't ease himself into the season. He came back playing at a high level, and he's done that for every game we've played."

Denver will be back in action this morning (Singapore time) in Phoenix in Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final play-off series after losing the first game 122-105 to the Suns with Jokic scoring a team-high 22 points.

On Tuesday, Donovan Mitchell scored 45 points as the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-109 in Salt Lake City to take a 1-0 lead in the other Western Conference semi-final.

In the East, Embiid scored a career play-off high 40 points and added 13 rebounds as the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers toppled the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 at home to level their series at one game each.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS