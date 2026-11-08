Jokic wins over Mexico City as Nuggets hold off Pacers

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MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 - Nikola Jokic did not need a triple-double to win over Mexico City, just 19 points, 13 rebounds and an arena chanting "MVP."

The three-time NBA Most Valuable Player added eight assists as the Nuggets held off a second-half surge from Indiana to win 114-102 on Saturday before a sellout crowd of more than 20,000 at Arena CDMX.

"It was a really good crowd. The energy was there the whole game. I didn't know who they were cheering or if it was just for us, but the energy was the most important thing," Jokic told reporters.

The game, played during Day of the Dead week for the third consecutive year, was packed with Pacers yellow jerseys, yet much of the noise seemed to be for the Serbian center.

"I think basketball is a global sport, and I think it's really good to travel as a team all over the world. I think it's really nice to see the love from the fans that are supporting us... Mexican people are really emotional, really passionate about whatever they're doing," Jokic said.

Before tip-off, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon addressed the crowd in Spanish: "Vamos Nuggets. Viva Mexico."

It was the first Mexico City appearance for either team. The Pacers had never played in Mexico, and the Nuggets had appeared in the country once, a 2006 pre-season game against Golden State in Monterrey.

It was the 35th NBA game played in Mexico, including 16 regular-season and 19 pre-season games.

The Pacers were without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who missed the trip with a hamstring strain, blunting a game marketed around him and Jokic.

Denver controlled most of the first half, building a lead of as many as 27 on the way to a 64-41 halftime edge.

Indiana roared back with a 37-point third quarter and pulled within 102-95 with 7:27 left, but Denver answered. Jamal Murray found a cutting Spencer Jones under the basket, and the Nuggets restored a double-digit cushion.

Cameron Johnson added 18 points and Murray had 16 points and eight assists for Denver. Jones, making his season debut after missing the first seven games with a hamstring injury, scored 13 off the bench.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 23 points and Larry Nance Jr. added 15, tying a career best with five 3-pointers.

Former NBA players Danilo Galliari, Nene Hilario, Greivis Vasquez and Horacio Llamas, the first Mexican-born player in the NBA, were recognized between quarters.

Denver improved to 5-3, while Indiana fell to 3-7. The Nuggets play at Houston on Monday night. REUTERS