Jokic faces sanctions after bust-up with Morris

DENVER • Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic is facing a possible suspension as well as a hefty fine after blindsiding the Miami Heat's Markieff Morris from behind in retaliation to a hard foul.

Monday's NBA game was over as a contest with the hosts leading 111-94 with 2min 39sec left when things erupted. Jokic brought the ball up the court after a rebound and Morris committed a hard foul on him at centre court.

The Serbian centre reacted by running at the Heat forward and putting a hard shoulder on him from behind, knocking him to the floor.

Both players were ejected and a stretcher had to be brought out for Morris, although he was able to eventually walk off the court.

Miami's Jimmy Butler had to be held back, as the All-Star shouted at Jokic: "Bring that s***. Bring yo a** to the back. Let's go."

The Nuggets went on to beat the Heat 113-96 but all the talk post-game was dominated by the flagrant shoulder barge.

"That was a very dangerous and dirty play," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Keef took a foul, and it was one of those fast break-take fouls, and he did with his shoulder.

"You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just slapping somebody, but after watching it on film, it was a take foul. That's how I saw it. The play after, that's just absolutely uncalled for."

A take foul occurs when defensive teams intentionally foul offensive players to thwart a transition opportunity, said CBS sports.

Spoelstra revealed Morris was unhurt but continued to vent, saying: "This whole thing could have been a whole lot uglier if Markieff was actually facing Jokic.

"The fact he had his back turned and he made a play like that, blindsiding him, just a very dangerous play. The video and picture is worth a thousand words."

Jokic, who got his first triple-double of the season with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, said it was a knee-jerk reaction in response to Morris' foul but admitted it was over the top.

"It's a stupid play," he said. "I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way... I thought it was going to be a take foul... I think it was a dirty play. And I just needed to protect myself. I felt bad. I am not supposed to react that way, but I need to protect myself.

"I don't know who showed me the clip, and actually his head snapped back (after the shove), so I feel really bad... It's a bad move."

Denver coach Michael Malone added he would address the issue if and when Jokic is banned.

"I will concern myself when they tell us he's suspended," he said. "I am not going to waste any of my time looking into my crystal ball and my tea leaves.

"He's available until they tell me he's not."

