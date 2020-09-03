Jokic calls the tune when Mitchell's Jazz fade

ORLANDO (Florida) • This series between the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz will be remembered for the match-up between two of the best young guards in the National Basketball Association, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray.

Utah's Mitchell twice scored at least 50 points. So too did Murray as they joined an elite group comprising Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as the only players to have done so in a post-season series.

Neither could be separated, nor could their teams, with the opening round of the Western Conference play-offs going to a deciding Game 7 at Disney World. But in the end, there can only be one winner and it was Murray and the Nuggets who prevailed after beating the Jazz 80-78 on Tuesday.

Both players were not at their customary best, exhausted after giving it their all. Murray had 17 points, while Mitchell fared slightly better with a team-high 22 points. But at the end, the pair combined for 475 points - the most ever by an opposing duo in play-off series history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

It was all too much for All-Star Mitchell, who collapsed onto the floor and broke down in tears after the game. It was Canada's Murray, who instead broke out in a smile, after the Nuggets became just the 12th team in league history to come back from 3-1 down in a series.

All-Star Nikola Jokic came up big on the night with a game-high 30 points, and Denver coach Michael Malone was quick to pay tribute to his two best players afterwards.

"We are not in a Game 7 without Jamal, but quietly, Nikola Jokic was having an outstanding series," he told ESPN. "You knew they would take away Jamal Murray. They tried to do different things tonight, that was their adjustment.

"We were prepared for that. We knew they would try to get the ball out of his hands. That is when you need Nikola to step up.

"With everything we were facing, down 3-1, stoppage in play, are we going to continue, are we not, a lot of teams would have just given in.

"Especially when you consider we have been 57 days away from our families. Man, do we really want to extend our stay. And that is where the pride comes into play. Our players, they wanted it.

"That is the amazing thing about this - three straight games of win or go home. The resiliency, the mental toughness, and the want, the will to win was on full display for everyone to see. Couldn't be more proud of our guys."

Third-seeded Denver have precious little time to rest, with their semi-final match-up with the second seeds, the Los Angeles Clippers, starting today.

For Mitchell, though, the agony of being so close yet so far "will be on my mind for a long time".

