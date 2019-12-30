Jazz newbie Clarkson eases in well with 19pts

LOS ANGELES • Jordan Clarkson insists he is still trying to get into a flow after just two National Basketball Association games with the Utah Jazz.

That suggests impressive performances are ahead.

Despite the unfamiliarity, the Filipino-American had 19 points as the Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-107 on Saturday night.

A more familiar sight, though, was the 30 points from Donovan Mitchell and Clarkson praised his fellow guard and other teammates for helping him to settle in.

"These guys are just talking to me, a lot, just giving me pointers on calls and everything so that's helping me come along fast," he said. "I know it's just basically Day 2 for me, but yeah, it's a good one."

Clarkson, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers last Tuesday, came off the bench to shoot 7 of 13 from the field.

The Jazz shot 48.6 per cent from three-point range to win for the seventh time in eight games.

Clarkson was scoring 14.6 points for the Cavaliers this season, with all 29 of his games off the bench. And he is expected to reprise that role in Utah, no matter how long it takes for Mike Conley to return from a hamstring injury, with the guard already missing 10 of the past 11 games.

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points and Paul George added 19 for the Clippers, who have traded victories and defeats over the past eight games.



Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson going for a shot as Clippers centre Ivica Zubac defends. The Jazz won 120-107. PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



2 in 2 Games Jordan Clarkson has won playing for the Utah Jazz.

19 Points he contributed off the bench.

They were coming off an impressive 111-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the best team in the West, in a Christmas Day showdown.

The Jazz, however, brought them crashing back to earth after scoring the last 11 points of the game to seal the road victory, while holding the visitors point-less over the final 3min 35sec.

Little went right for Los Angeles even though Rudy Gobert had just 12 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.

"I think the biggest problem (early) was myself and physicality," the French centre said. "I wasn't locked in during the first quarter, especially on defensive rebounds.

"As a team, and especially with myself, we just turned it around in the second half."

The Clippers made just four field goals in the fourth quarter and George was particularly poor, going 6 for 20 from the field and 0 for 3 in the decisive final quarter.

"He is just not making shots," his coach Doc Rivers said of the forward. "And we have to do a better job of getting him shots. So the offence has got to run better for him to get shots."

While Leonard took to the court despite feeling the effects of a flu bug, the All-Star refused to use that as an excuse as "it had nothing to do with our performance tonight".

"We had a chance to win the game," he said. "We missed some open shots... probably just (lacking) energy a little bit."

ASSOCIATED PRESS