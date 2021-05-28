Jazz back in the groove

SALT LAKE CITY • Donovan Mitchell was eager to make up for lost time on Wednesday, hitting an early "home run" to help the Utah Jazz even their National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference play-off series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory at the Vivint Arena.

After missing 17 games with a sprained ankle, the guard returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and tie the best-of-seven first-round series at 1-1.

"It's easy to go out there and try and hit a home run to start the game, but the game's not won in the first five minutes," said Mitchell, who scored 12 points including three three-pointers in his first eight minutes. He finished with a team-high 25 points and made five treys from 10 tries.

"Mike (Conley) had 20 (points) and 15 (assists), Rudy (Gobert) had 21 (points) and 13 (rebounds) - we did a lot of really good things so it made my job easier.

"I didn't have to come in and just do everything. I was able to just find my spots, attack and just kind of just do what I do."

Seven Utah players scored in double figures as the top seeds, who led the NBA in the regular season in most three-pointers made and fewest allowed, dominated the eighth-seeded Grizzlies from beyond the arc (19-8) to offset an upset loss in the series opener.

With Mitchell still nursing a sprained right ankle, Memphis shocked the Jazz by holding them to 12-for-47 (25.5 per cent) accuracy on three-pointers in Game 1.

But Utah came out firing in their next match, nailing 10 treys in the first half alone en route to a 74-54 lead at the break.

Morant and Dillon Brooks, who missed most of the first half in foul trouble, hit three hoops apiece in a 27-12 Grizzlies flurry in the latter stages of the third quarter to get Memphis within 96-93.

But Jordan Clarkson dropped in three free throws, Gobert threw down two dunks and Mitchell completed a three-point play in a 10-0 Utah burst that extended the lead back to double figures, and the Jazz kept Memphis at arm's length the rest of the way.

"Any time you've been out for a significant period of time, there's a tendency to try to really put a stamp on the game and I thought he really let the game come to him," Utah coach Quin Snyder said of Mitchell.

Morant's 47 points surpassed his previous career-high 44 set in December against San Antonio Spurs.

He made 15 field goals, including a pair of three-pointers, and a career-best 15 free throws en route to his total. The second-year standout also found time for a team-high seven assists.

And what was even more impressive was that he became the first player to score as many as 71 points in his first two career playoff games since the inaugural 1949-50 season.

"I just got to be aggressive at all times. I put that pressure on myself to get us back in the game. I was able to get to my spots on the floor and make shots," Morant said.

Brooks finished with 23 points for Memphis, who got double-figure scoring from all five starters but a total of just 14 points from five reserves.

Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr 16 and Kyle Anderson 11 for the Grizzlies, who also shot well overall (54.1 per cent) but struggled to eight of 23 (34.8 per cent) on three-pointers.

REUTERS