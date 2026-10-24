Jayson Tatum delivers as Celtics down winless Knicks

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Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics celebrates against the New York Knicks.

LOS ANGELES – Jayson Tatum scored 36 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 107-103 to leave the NBA champions waiting for their first win of the season on Oct 23.

Tatum, back at full fitness after missing most of last season with a ruptured Achilles, delivered a mesmerising performance at the TD Garden to give Boston their first win of the campaign after an opening-day loss to Detroit.

The six-time NBA All-Star shot 14 of 26 from the field, including three three-pointers, with nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Nine of Tatum’s points came in the fourth quarter as the Knicks, who had trailed by as many as 12 points early in the final frame, closed to within one point.

Tatum’s superb all-round display earned words of admiration from Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

“That was a really well-balanced game from JT on both ends, and you were able to kind of see his greatness,” Mazzulla said after the home opener.

Tatum received scoring support from new signing Paul George and Neemius Queta, who both finished with 15 points apiece.

The Knicks were led by 22 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, with OG Anunoby and Miles McBride scoring 20 each. Knicks talisman Jalen Brunson chipped in with 19.

In other games on Oct 23, the Minnesota Timberwolves stayed unbeaten with a 115-93 defeat of the Orlando Magic on the road.

Minnesota’s new-look offence, with Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball working in tandem, produced a balanced scoring display that saw seven players finish in double figures.

Edwards and Jaden McDaniels each netted 15 points to top the scoring. Orlando fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Hawks moved to 2-0 with a 128-81 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets, with Jalen Johnson and Aaron Wiggins scoring 19 points each.

The Toronto Raptors are also unbeaten thanks to a 112-102 win over the Washington Wizards on the road.

Scottie Barnes scored 28 points for Toronto with RJ Barrett adding 23 and Kawhi Leonard 16.

Kyrie Irving’s 24-point haul helped the Dallas Mavericks to a 121-105 win over the Indiana Pacers while the Milwaukee Bucks were left waiting for their first win of the campaign after falling 132-125 to the Chicago Bulls at home. AFP