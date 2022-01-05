Ja's the way Grizzlies like it

LOS ANGELES • The Brooklyn Nets and National Basketball Association (NBA) champions the Milwaukee Bucks may be giants in the Eastern Conference, but they still hit a roadblock on Monday night as they attempt to keep up with the rampant Chicago Bulls.

Ja Morant produced a dominating 36-point performance as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies clinched a 118-104 victory over the Nets.

Saddiq Bey, meanwhile, set a career-high 34 points as the Detroit Pistons defeated hosts Milwaukee 115-106 to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The results mean that the Nets (23-12) are second in the East, ahead of the Bucks (25-14) but behind the Bulls (25-10), who beat the Orlando Magic 102-98 on the same night to extend their winning streak to eight games.

"Since I (came) here, I've been saying we deserve more respect," Morant said. "The stuff we're doing now, obviously that recognition and everything will come."

After being named Western Conference player of the week, he became the first player in franchise history to score at least 30 points in four straight games, breaking the team record he shared with Bryant Reeves, Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol.

The guard racked up 18 points in the third quarter when the Grizzlies outscored the Nets 40-26 and opened up a 96-73 lead. He shot 14 of 22 overall and spent most of the night getting shots in the paint.

Memphis won their fifth straight to improve to 24-14 as they handed the Nets their season-high third straight defeat.

"It's about coming into the games with a sense of urgency on both ends of the floor," Nets star Kevin Durant, who led his team with 26 points, said when asked what has gone wrong for Brooklyn in the last three games.

"Making the correct play on both ends of the floor."

He never got into the rhythm as he shot eight of 24 and missed six of eight three-point tries. James Harden added 19 and eight assists but scored only five of 14 as the Nets shot 45.1 per cent in their fourth straight home loss.

The Bucks also struggled after shooting just 42.4 per cent, while the Pistons notched 48.4 per cent.

Bey also had eight rebounds and four assists with 12-of-22 shooting and eight three-pointers to lead Detroit (7-28) to their third road win of the campaign. He now has eclipsed the 20-point mark in eight of his last nine games.

"They did a great job of just moving the ball, finding the open guy, knocking down shots, not letting us get momentum," said Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a team-high 34 points. "They played well. They played real well."

Shooting was excellent all night for the Pistons, who went 18 for 43 from beyond the arc.

Jrue Holiday had 29 points for Milwaukee, and Bobby Portis contributed 12 to go with his 14 rebounds. Khris Middleton chipped in 10 points after missing the last game due to personal reasons.

Unlike Detroit, the Bucks struggled from deep, hitting just 23.9 per cent (11 of 46) of their shots from distance.

In addition to losing their six-game win streak, the defeat also marks Milwaukee's first against Detroit since Feb 28, 2018. The Bucks had taken the last 12 meetings between both teams.

"Growing in this league is not easy, but this is an excellent step for us to take," said Pistons coach Dwane Casey, whose team moved out of the Eastern Conference basement with the win.

