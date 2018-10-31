James losing patience after fifth loss?

MINNEAPOLIS • Seven games into his Los Angeles Lakers career, LeBron James was asked what it is like when his patience runs out.

"You probably don't want to be around when my patience runs out," he said after their 124-120 National Basketball Association defeat at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, following a familiar late falter.

The people around him laughed.

But he did not. "Seriously."

The three-time NBA champion has been taking positives despite his young team's 2-5 record, with the loss margins all fewer than 10 points, but his answer on Monday was a warning that his patience may be starting to wear thin.

He added: "We gotta get better. We talk about patience, but we can't have recurrence of the same thing."

The four-time Most Valuable Player did not score in the first 12 minutes but carried his team with 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against a club coming off a 30-point loss to Milwaukee.

The 33-year-old admitted: "I'm not a one-dimensional player. If I'm not scoring, I can do other things that affect the game.

"We had a lead going into half-time and I didn't play well at all."

He was outshone by Jimmy Butler, who was booed by the Target Centre crowd during the introduction because of his demand to be traded. Near the end though, he may have got into their good books with the last of his five final-quarter threes with 19.7 seconds left that gave the Wolves a 122-117 lead.

"They were playing fast, which made us play with a lot of energy, so I guess their energy kind of helped ours," said Butler, who had 32 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, while rookie guard Josh Okogie scored a season-high 17 points.

In a new line-up for the Lakers, Brandon Ingram, 21, returned at shooting guard from a four-game suspension and scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half, and Kyle Kuzma, 23, scored 16 of his 19 in the first half at power forward.

JaVale McGee added 13 points and Rajon Rondo had 13 points and eight assists off the bench.

"He (Ingram) started really good," Lakers coach Luke Walton was quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times. "He was ready to get after it. Hit shots, got to the rim, pushed it out for us.

"But the early foul trouble kind of messed up that rotation from then on. So, the start looked good, but it's a small sample size."

