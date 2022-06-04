James hits milestone of becoming a billionaire

LOS ANGELES • Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has become the first active player in National Basketball Association history with a net worth of US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion), Forbes magazine reported on Thursday.

The 37-year-old forward, a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, ranks second on the league's all-time scoring list and has played in the league since 2003.

In the Forbes list of highest-paid world athletes from May last year to last month, James ranked second in total income with US$121.2 million, trailing only Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi's US$130 million.

Michael Jordan, whose net worth Forbes has pegged at $1.7 billion, did not reach billionaire status until 11 years post-retirement.

Becoming a billionaire is a feat James spoke of in an interview with GQ magazine in 2014.

"If it happens. It's my biggest milestone," he said at the time. "Obviously. I want to maximise my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I'm gonna be excited."

The Lakers struggled to a 33-49 season and James missed the playoffs for only the fourth time in his career, but he still became the oldest player to average 30 points a game, hitting 30.3 per contest.

In a 19-year NBA career, he has made more than US$385 million in salary alone as a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and the Lakers.

Off the court, more than US$500 million of his value comes from cash and investments.

James has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns English Premier League side Liverpool, Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE, REUTERS