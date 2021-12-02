James has virus but Lakers carry on

LOS ANGELES • Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis confirmed that LeBron James has tested positive for Covid-19, after his close friend and teammate entered the National Basketball Association's (NBA) coronavirus health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

"I talked to him today," Davis said, as quoted by American sports website SB Nation.

"I checked on him. He said he's good. He said he's asymptomatic, which is a good sign.

"We want to make sure that he gets back, but health is what's most important. It's bigger than basketball. He has a family and we want to make sure that he's good no matter what."

Last month, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid shared his experience of fighting Covid-19 and Davis has also urged others not to take the virus lightly.

"Just hearing what Joel said, obviously he was scared, he said that he thought he wasn't going to make it," said Davis. "Covid is a scary thing. Especially with all the new variants coming out and all that... a scary situation."

James, who said before the season that he had been vaccinated despite being sceptical at first, missed the team's 117-92 road win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. It is unclear when he will be able to play again.

Players who test positive for the coronavirus must be out at least 10 days before they can return. All players who enter the protocol must return two negative tests on separate days before being allowed to play again.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters before the game that he found out on Tuesday morning that James had entered the health and safety protocols. He said the team then arranged for James to get "back to LA safely".

Typically, players who are vaccinated face less stringent requirements than unvaccinated players. For instance, they will be tested only when they are symptomatic.

After Thanksgiving, though, the league implemented enhanced testing requirements even for vaccinated players, according to documents sent by league officials to each of the 30 teams.

They did so with the expectation that the holiday would increase players' potential exposure to the virus.

"We just want the best for him right now," Vogel said. "That's where our thoughts are. We have a next-man-up mindset.

"It's an 82-game season. You've got to deal with guys being in and out of the line-up. We've been without him already this season."

Tuesday's game was the 12th that James had missed this season. He skipped 10 because of ankle and abdominal injuries. He also missed the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks on Nov 23 after being suspended for the first time in his 19-season career.

In his absence, Davis led the Lakers' scorers with 25 points while Russell Westbrook added 23. Malik Monk had 22 off the bench.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 104-96 for a franchise record-tying 17th consecutive victory.

Deandre Ayton (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Chris Paul (15 points, 11 assists) recorded double-doubles for the hosts, who won despite losing Devin Booker to a strained left hamstring in the second quarter.

The Suns' winning streak matches the 17 straight won by the 2006-07 team, and also completed the NBA's first 16-0 calendar month since the Warriors accomplished the feat in November 2015 as part of their record-setting 24-0 start.

