James hardens up in defence

ORLANDO (Florida) • As the National Basketball Association's (NBA) scoring champion for the past three seasons, James Harden's offensive prowess is beyond question.

But his defensive contribution or lack thereof has led to plenty of jibes. Many have pointed out it is part of the reason why the Houston Rockets are seen as play-off "chokers", like when they lost in the 2015 Western Conference Finals and in the second round two years later.

Harden has reserved some of his worst career performances when it counts the most and Wednesday was no different. He was dismal on the night, scoring just 17 points on four-of-15 shooting.

But while his touch deserted him at one end of the floor, he came up big on the defensive end as Houston clinched a 104-102 Game 7 deciding win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, claiming the series 4-3.

The guard managed to block a potential game-winning three-point attempt by Thunder rookie Luguentz Dort - who finished with a game-high 30 points - with just 4.8 seconds remaining and the Rockets leading by a point.

Teammate Robert Covington hit a free throw to make it 104 with 1.4 seconds left before Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari missed from the foul line.

Oklahoma City then turned the ball over on the final in-bounds pass, sealing the Rockets' progress to the West semi-finals.

Referencing rap star Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered last year, Harden admitted he had to do something to make up for his off night, saying: "Like Hussle said, never let a hard time humble us.

"Offensively, I played like s***. Excuse my language. I couldn't make a shot, turning the ball over, just everything that was not supposed to happen. But I just kept sticking with it and defensively, I had to make a play.

"It's cool to get 40 or 50 points or shoot the ball extremely well... But for it to pay off when it counts on the defensive end, it shows that I've been engaged and locked in.

"For it to show in a clutch moment, it means a lot."

Fellow All-Star Russell Westbrook, who had 20 points to eliminate his former team, later told reporters defence was actually an underrated part of Harden's game.

"James has been playing defence," the guard said of his teammate, who leads the league in steals this season with 125.

"I think if media and people actually look at the numbers, then you'll get your answers. James defends."

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni added: "You know how the narratives go. Once you get stuck with a label, it's tough for NBA players to shed that label.

"He's been locked in, and I think he knows that for us to be able to win at a good clip, the defence has to be there. He's just taking the challenge and doing a great job."

Harden will have to remain switched on, with their match-up against the Western Conference top seeds and championship contenders, the Los Angeles Lakers, starting today.

LeBron James and Co have had almost a week's rest to prepare for the first post-season contest between the two teams in 11 years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE