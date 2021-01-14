James hardens his stance on leaving Rockets

HOUSTON • James Harden's relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the National Basketball Association (NBA) team.

The Rockets (3-6) are second from bottom of the Western Conference after Tuesday's 117-100 loss to champions Los Angeles Lakers, whose 9-3 record is the best in the league.

They lost to the same team 120-102 on Sunday, with Harden scoring 20 points or fewer in each of the past four games.

This is his worst such stretch since 2011-12 and with his teammates seemingly unable to raise their standards to the level he demands - forwards P.J. Tucker and David Nwaba started but both scored zero points against the Lakers - he has apparently had enough.

Several reports in the lead-up to the season said the All-Star was seeking a trade from the Rockets.

While the guard has previously batted away the rumours, on Monday he hinted his nine-year spell with Houston may be drawing to a close as they are nowhere near contending for the championship.

"I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can," said the NBA's scoring champion for the past three years. "I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed."

The Rockets trailed by 30 points in the third quarter on Tuesday and Harden felt they were well short of the quality required to challenge the top teams.

"We're not even close, honestly, to that team - obviously the defending champions - and all the other elite teams out there," he said. "I mean, you can tell the difference in these last two games.

"We're just not good enough - chemistry, talent-wise, just everything."

All-Star John Wall, a summer acquisition from the Washington Wizards, was taken aback by his comments, admitting they could turn the locker room toxic.

MILES BEHIND We're not even close, honestly, to that team (Lakers)... We're just not good enough - chemistry, talent-wise, just everything. JAMES HARDEN, on why the Houston Rockets are not title contenders.

"I know how much hard work these guys put in... to try to get better every day," the guard said.

"But when you have certain guys in the mix that don't want to buy in all as one, it's going to be hard to do anything special or anything good as a basketball team."

Harden still has three years and US$133 million (S$176.3 million) with a player option for the final season remaining on his contract and according to The Ringer, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone remains unwilling to contemplate a trade this season.

REUTERS