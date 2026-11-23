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LOS ANGELES – Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden considers it “very humbling” and “definitely special” to be mentioned alongside Kobe Bryant after passing him for the third-most 50-point games in NBA history.

Sharing a backcourt with Donovan Mitchell also keeps Harden grounded, so he is not necessarily anticipating an encore of his 51-point eruption on Nov 20 when Cleveland visit the Chicago Bulls on the night of Nov 23.

“My role isn’t to go out there and score 50 points a night; we’ve got somebody who can do that on a night-to-night basis,” Harden said. “But some nights, I’m going to be able to get off and score the ball and not even just score, but I think get guys open shots as well. That’s what I’m really good at.”

Harden’s 26th career 50-point effort was the key in a 128-119 win against Indiana. He added a team-best six assists, with the distribution helping Mitchell (20 points) and Peyton Watson (15) reach double figures.

Cleveland reserve forward Mario Hezonja, an Orlando lottery pick in 2015, notched his second double-double since returning to the NBA after a six-season absence.

Hezonja contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds against Indiana and has grabbed at least seven rebounds in seven games this season.

“I’m trying to help the best way I can,” said Hezonja, whose most recent NBA season had been with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019-20. “(Friday) was the double-double. Next day is going to be something else. I’m (an) open book. Open-minded about everything. So, keep doing it.”

Chicago lost for the third time in four games on Nov 22, falling to the visiting Denver Nuggets 151-145 in overtime.

Inserted in the starting line-up for Norman Powell (strained right hamstring), Buddy Hield swished seven three-pointers among his 33 points.

Hield’s best scoring output since joining the Bulls in a September trade from Charlotte channelled what coach Tiago Splitter called a “next guy up” approach as Chicago wait to re-evaluate Powell’s injury later this week.

“I don’t think it’s a new thing in the NBA; you gotta be ready for those moments,” Splitter said. “A lot of guys gotta step up, some of the guys that weren’t playing as many minutes are going to play more, and you go from there.”

Jalen Smith hit six three-pointers while scoring a career-best 26 points as the Bulls matched a franchise record with 25 made three-pointers.

The Bulls also saw added poise from starting guards Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, whose inconsistency in recent fourth quarters has led to reduced minutes down the stretch.

Giddey scored the final seven Bulls points of regulation to force OT while notching a triple-double of 23 points, 22 assists and 14 rebounds. Buzelis added 21 points.

“We’re going to continue to take good shots, read the game, see what’s there available and just be smart,” Splitter said. “Everybody has a role. Everybody knows what they’ve got to on offence, what kind of shots they should take.”

Cleveland have won seven of the past 10 meetings against Chicago and can earn at least a split of the four-game season series with a victory on Nov 23.

Overcoming a season-best 14 steals from the Bulls, the hosts Cavaliers topped Chicago 126-115 on Nov 16.

Mitchell scored 39 points on 16-for-25 shooting while Powell (27) and Buzelis (23) paced the Bulls.

Mitchell is averaging 29.9 points in 22 career games versus Chicago, his highest against any opponent. REUTERS