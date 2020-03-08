James fulfils vow to take Lakers back to play-offs

LOS ANGELES • When LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers two years ago, he said he wanted to get the "championship franchise" back to where they belong.

The Lakers are halfway there now. They have qualified for the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs for the first time since 2013, after a 113-103 victory over league leaders Milwaukee Bucks.

"I came here to put this franchise back where it needed to be,'' James said. "The league is not what it is if the Lakers are not winning.''

The Lakers (48-13) clinched their third straight win on Friday and 10th victory in 11 games thanks to a superb performance from James, who had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists at the Staples Centre.

The forward scored 14 points in the third quarter and then kept the hosts ahead down the stretch.

He also passed 34,000 career points.

Since the All-Star break last month, the four-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) has averaged 30.4 points, 9.4 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

The Lakers are also undefeated this season when the 35-year-old scores at least 30 points.

Coach Frank Vogel praised his star player, saying: "Just an incredibly remarkable performance.

"He is a basketball savant, he obviously felt like he needed to assert himself offensively with the coverages, and he did that and was a big part of that stretch."

James also guarded Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning regular-season MVP, during the middle quarters with consistent success.

"Most impressive part of LeBron's night was his defence on Giannis," Vogel added. "When our defence is set, we're really good."

Anthony Davis scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half for the Lakers. He also had nine rebounds.

In the initial meeting between the two Conference leaders this term on Dec 19, hosts Milwaukee won 111-104, with Antetokounmpo playing a huge role with 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

LEBRON JAMES POINTS 37 REBOUNDS 8 ASSISTS 8 GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO POINTS 32 REBOUNDS 11 ASSISTS 6

On Friday, he had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks (53-10), who lost for the second time in three games but have qualified for the play-offs along with champions Toronto Raptors (44-18).

The Lakers held a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter before the Bucks rallied.

A turnaround jumper by Antetokounmpo pulled them within 105-99 with 2min 33sec to go, but a bucket and two foul shots by Davis put the Lakers up by 10 with 1:11 remaining.

"They were just better,'' Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. "They're a very good team. They do a lot of things well. I think it's good for us, though.

"We'll learn from it, and we'll be better.''

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE