James focused on making play-offs

CHARLOTTE (North Carolina) • It was a long-range spectacle as Team LeBron outgunned Team Giannis 178-164 in the All-Star Game on Sunday but, as far as James is concerned, his sights are now fully trained on getting back into the play-off race.

Both teams combined for 167 tries from deep as the game at the Spectrum Centre turned into a three-point shooting contest, with Team LeBron connecting on 35 out of 90 attempts, while their opponents hit 27 from 77.

Kevin Durant poured in 31 points for James' team and took the Most Valuable Player honours, while Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points after being named as a captain for the first time.

However, with the festivities over, James was keen to get back to business, with the Los Angeles Lakers three games behind the LA Clippers, who occupy the eighth and final play-off spot in the West.

The forward said: "Looking forward to the second half of the season. That's my only mindset.

"That's the only thing that's going to happen in my mental space for these next two months, pretty much on how I can get this team to play the type of basketball we were playing before my injury (which led to a 17-game absence)."

He was, however, thrilled to share the court one last time with Dwyane Wade, his former Miami Heat teammate, who is entering the home stretch of his 16th and final National Basketball Association season.

"It meant everything," he said of Wade, who was on his team as an honorary All-Star. "It's been a bittersweet moment for me with him.

"The bitter part is obviously this is the last time playing the game we love so much (together)."

While Wade is going about his farewell tour, the 24-year-old Antetokounmpo will only "get better" after drawing praise from his peers on his third All-Star appearance.

Durant said: "He's got potential through the roof. It's scary to see how far he can keep going."

