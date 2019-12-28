James faces time on sidelines with groin injury

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James could be forced to sit out games after he aggravated a groin injury in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-106 loss to the LA Clippers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday night.

According to an ESPN report, the All-Star forward said he was kneed in the groin when taking a charge from the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and that it "kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago".

He missed Sunday's 128-104 loss to Denver, because of a thoracic muscle strain, which affects the ribs, and lingering discomfort in his right groin. The game was the only one he has missed this season, and he has said he does not believe in the idea of load management.

The clash with Beverley clearly affected his game. He had 15 misses following that incident, 10 of which were on three-pointers - the most treys he has ever missed in a game in his 17-year-career.

James also attempted just four foul shots, with his drives to the lane limited by his condition.

And while ESPN reported this injury is far less severe than last year's torn left groin that limited his playing time to 55 games, it could worsen with overuse.

Some members of the Lakers organisation have asked him to sit out until his injury has had a chance to recover fully.

Western Conference leaders Los Angeles (24-7) are in a season-worst four-game losing streak and have back-to-back games to come. They face a road trip to the Portland Trail Blazers today, before hosting the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow.

James has been listed as day-to-day by the team.

"To be honest, I haven't even thought about Portland just yet," said James, who will turn 35 on Monday. "I'm always around the clock with my body, getting my treatment. If I'm feeling great, I'll be in the line-up. If I'm feeling well, I'll be in the line-up.

"We'll see what happens."

Meanwhile, Lakers centre Dwight Howard has urged his team to get over the defeat by the Clippers in their bid to make the play-offs after missing the postseason for a record six straight times.

"Of course we all wanted it. I think everybody in LA that's a Lakers fan wanted to see us win," he said.

"But like I told you guys a couple of days ago, we want to be the best team in June.

"We want to be the team that's holding up the trophy and I think when we do that, nobody will remember the game that we lost on Christmas."

