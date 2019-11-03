James edges triple-double duel with Mavs' Doncic

DALLAS (Texas) • LeBron James had a season-high 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds on Friday night to record his first triple-double this National Basketball Association (NBA) season, as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 in overtime.

But he was not the only player dominating at the American Airlines Centre.

Luka Doncic, the Mavericks' Slovenian forward who grew up admiring four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James, also recorded a triple-double with 31 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds and earned the plaudits of his hero.

"Obviously, he's a great young talent," said three-time NBA champion James.

"I love his game, his ability to not only create shots for himself. I love the fact he can get great looks for his teammates.

"That's what I thrive on, that's what I've always believed in and he plays the game the right way.

"You never know who you can inspire along your path. I was able to inspire a kid that wasn't even in America.

TRIPLE-DOUBLE FACE-OFF

LEBRON JAMES POINTS 39 ASSISTS 16 REBOUNDS 12 LUKA DONCIC POINTS 31 ASSISTS 15 REBOUNDS 13

"That's pretty special."

James, 34, and Doncic, 20, became the oldest and youngest players in NBA history with triple-doubles that included at least 30 points and 15 assists, doing so in the same game.

Anthony Davis added 31 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers (4-1), who overcame a 15-point deficit and won their fourth game in a row.

They scored the first seven points in overtime and never trailed thereafter. The Mavericks (3-2) got as close as 110-108, but a bucket by Davis and a three-pointer by James stretched the Lakers' lead to seven to clinch the win.

Elsewhere at Chase Centre, Patty Mills scored five of his game-high 31 points in a 10-0 burst late in the third quarter as the visiting San Antonio Spurs finally broke free from the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors for a 127-110 victory.

With the cloud of Curry missing three months after undergoing surgery on his broken left hand over them, Golden State led San Antonio in the second minute of the third quarter and hung on to a 83-79 lead before the Spurs (4-1) took charge.

Golden State (1-4), who remained winless in three games at their new home, got no closer than nine in the last quarter.

Playing point guard in Curry's place, D'Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 30 points and eight assists.

REUTERS