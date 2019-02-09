James chooses Durant first up again

LOS ANGELES • For the second year in a row, LeBron James opened the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Draft on Thursday night by taking Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant as the first overall pick.

The forward, who earned the first choice by leading the NBA in All-Star voting for the second year in a row, never outright revealed his first choice in last year's draft, which was not televised.

But after picking Durant in the event, which was televised on TNT, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed it was a repeat selection.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was named a captain after leading the Eastern Conference in All-Star voting, made it two Warriors in a row by taking guard Stephen Curry.

ALL-STAR GAME 2019

STARTERS TEAM LEBRON LeBron James (LA Lakers) Kevin Durant (Warriors) Kyrie Irving (Celtics) Kawhi Leonard (Raptors) James Harden (Rockets) RESERVES Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal SPECIAL PIC K Dwyane Wade

TEAM GIANNIS Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) Stephen Curry (Warriors) Joel Embiid (76ers) Paul George (Thunder) Kemba Walker (Hornets) RESERVES Khris Middleton, Nikola Jokic, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, D'Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Lowry SPECIAL PICK Dirk Nowitzki

The captains alternated picks through the rest of the starters but the drama picked up only in the second round, when the "Greek Freak" had first dibs among the reserves and chose Khris Middleton.

That opened up the way for James to take New Orleans' Anthony Davis, who requested a trade on Jan 28 but remained with the Pelicans past the trade deadline.

Numerous reports have indicated Davis wants to join the Lakers, with James and Rich Paul, the agent James shares with Davis, trying to orchestrate his path there.

After James picked the big man, TNT sportscaster Ernie Johnson teased him: "You're sure you want him on your team?"

James replied: "You know, I'm very sure of that" before Antetokounmpo chimed in: "Isn't that tampering?" That brought out laughter from everyone in the studio, before he responded: "Tampering rules do not apply on All-Star weekend."

REUTERS