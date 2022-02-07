James back to lift Lakers

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James' return after a five-game injury absence could not have come at a better time.

The talisman was the Lakers' joint-top scorer on Saturday, pouring in 29 points as Los Angeles - who were down 21 points at one point in the second quarter - rallied to beat the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

This was the hosts' largest comeback win since they fought back from going 21 down at the Denver Nuggets in 2015.

Had James not started and kept on court for almost the entirety of the game, Los Angeles probably would not have been able to overcome a career-high 36-point performance by R.J. Barrett, with New York teammate Julius Randle chipping in another 32 points.

Paying tribute to the four-time NBA champion, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said: "He's incredible. I guess the time off served him well. We didn't want to play him 39 minutes, but overtime impacted that.

"He was special tonight. Just a great performance."

It was an all-round display from "King James", who recorded his fourth triple-double of the season with a joint-season high 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Lakers (26-28) dropped four of their previous five games but they are a different proposition when a fit James is starting.

Teammate Anthony Davis, who added 28 points and 17 rebounds, said: "He's doing LeBron-type things - efficient from the field.

"He's a big part of our team with his voice, leadership and playmaking ability. He came back and showed it."

On how he was feeling, James said: "After the first quarter, the knee loosened up a lot more, my mind loosened up a lot more and I was able just to play basketball.

"Happy I was able to make a few plays to help us win."

James' presence not only allows the rest of the roster to flourish, with Malik Monk scoring 29 points but it also means the Lakers can mitigate for under performers.

Russell Westbrook was benched for over six minutes in the final quarter and did not start in overtime after struggling the entire night to end with only five points.

"That (fourth-quarter) stretch was part of it," Vogel said of his decision not to utilise the guard. "I think obviously Russ was having a tough night on both sides of the ball and Bron was really going."

Westbrook was booed by Laker fans at the Crypto.com Arena, with his high turnover rate - he had four here - and inconsistency riling the home crowd all season since his arrival last summer. However, both Davis and James backed the fellow All-Star and believe the latest member of the Lakers' "Big Three" can eventually come good.

Unlike Los Angeles, the Knicks will not have any players at the All-Star game on Feb 19.

Still, Barrett was disappointed he was not able to help New York (24-29) hold on to their lead.

"That's a game we should've won. I felt like overall, obviously, we played well, but not good enough," said the forward.

In Portland, Bobby Portis scored a season-high 30 points and matched a career best with six three-pointers, as NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks trounced the hosts Trail Blazers 137-108.

The Phoenix Suns kept their position as the best team in the league after Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 boards to lead a balanced attack, routing hosts Washington Wizards 95-80.

REUTERS