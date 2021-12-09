'It's go time' as Nets bounce back to pip Mavs

DALLAS • The Brooklyn Nets were down, but definitely not out in Dallas on Tuesday night.

The solution was to "keep shooting", as James Harden and Kevin Durant led a late fightback to overturn a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to edge past the Dallas Mavericks in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The duo combined for 47 points - Durant led the team with 24 - in a 102-99 victory for Brooklyn, who top the Eastern Conference with 17 wins against seven losses.

"We've been in this league long enough to know it's winning time. It's go time," said Harden, who also had nine rebounds and 12 assists.

"Throughout the course of the game, I feel like we got good shots. We just missed them. We just kept sticking with it. You've got to just keep shooting."

Brooklyn's victory was sealed by a devastating burst of scoring in the fourth quarter, with the Nets overwhelming the Mavs 27-13.

They took the lead for the first time in the game with a Harden free throw to make it 91-90 with 6min 41sec remaining.

Dallas star Luka Doncic, who led his team with 28 points, twice regained the lead for the Mavericks (11-12), but a 25-foot three-pointer from Patty Mills moved Brooklyn back in front at 98-97 with just under three minutes on the clock.

A Harden lay-up put Brooklyn 100-97 ahead and Durant's fade-away completed the Nets' scoring.

The win at Dallas' American Airlines Centre was vindication for Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, who left Harden and Durant on the court for over 41 minutes and 40 minutes respectively.

"I like to be on the court. A game like tonight we were struggling a little bit and we needed a bit of juice going into the fourth quarter," Durant said.

"Coach kept me and James on the court to give us an extra push and it worked."

Nash said Tuesday's win augured well for the rest of the season.

"I'm proud of the way we've been able to find solutions and win games. We're knocking on the door of elevating our play into a little bit higher category," he said.

In Los Angeles, LeBron James finished with 30 points while Russell Westbrook added 24 in a 117-102 win over the Boston Celtics for the Lakers, putting both sides at 13-12.

James, who returned last week after entering the league's Covid-19 protocols following a series of conflicting virus test results, has now posted 30 points or more in four of his last five appearances.

"We had a lot of good moments tonight and we want to continue to build off that. There's a lot we can clean up but tonight was one of the best 48-minute games that we've had so far," said James, relieved to be playing again after a season disrupted by injury, suspension and last week's Covid-19 intrigue.

Boston's scoring was led by Jayson Tatum, who had 34 points.

