Italian Federation's president Petrucci hospitalised after car accident

Italian Basketball Federation (IBF) President Gianni Petrucci has been hospitalized following a car accident, Italian media reported on Saturday.

Petrucci, who was president of Italy's Olympic Committee from 1999 until 2013, went off the road in a car in Valmontone, near Rome, news agency Ansa said, citing local police.

He was transported by air ambulance to the San Camillo hospital in Rome where he underwent a series of tests, local media reported. His condition is reportedly serious but not life-threatening, and he is conscious.

Petrucci, 78, has been head of the IBF since 2013 and previously served in the same role from 1992 to 1999. REUTERS

