Irving's return home falls flat

MIAMI • Kyrie Irving's first National Basketball Association (NBA) home game of the season did not exactly go to plan.

The Barclays Centre was sold out with a record 18,166 in attendance after New York mayor Eric Adams last week eased the city's Covid-19 mandate to enable unvaccinated athletes and performers to return to their place of work.

Irving only made his first appearance of the season in January after being initially frozen out over his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Brooklyn Nets had to recall him because of team requirements but owing to the mandate, he was still only allowed to play on the road until Sunday.

Irving came out to a standing ovation, but the script was flipped after a 33-point display by LaMelo Ball led the Charlotte Hornets to a 119-110 victory over the hosts.

But afterwards, the guard said he had no regrets about his refusal to get vaccinated as he was standing for something "far bigger than just a basketball game".

The 30-year-old seven-time All-Star, who had 16 points and 11 assists against the Hornets, added: "I was just representing a lot of individuals that are out there in a similar situation as me. And now that I can play, I think we should be opened up for everybody.

"The point of this season for me was never to just take a stand.

"It was really to make sure that I'm standing on what I believe in, in freedom. Freedom. I don't think that's a word that gets defined enough in our society. About the freedom to make choices with your life without someone telling you what the f*** to do."

Irving also took the opportunity to blast his critics, with many NBA observers over the course of this season slamming him for not setting a good example with his vocal anti-vax stance and for letting the Nets down as a "part-time player".

"If I get tarnished in terms of my image and people try to slander my name continuously, those aren't things that I forget. I haven't forgotten anything that anybody said."

But with the mandate lifted, there should be no more drama surrounding Irving and the Nets are hopeful he can play a big part in their play-off push after Charlotte, who have the same 39-36 record, overtook them to go eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Teammate Kevin Durant, who paced Brooklyn with 27 points, said: "Unfortunately, we took the L. But we move forward knowing that we have him here."

REUTERS