Irving nets 22 points on 'amazing' season debut

INDIANA • Kyrie Irving could hardly hide his excitement after scoring 22 points on his National Basketball Association (NBA) season debut delayed by his unvaccinated status, helping the Brooklyn Nets clinch a 129-121 road win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The guard had missed the first 35 games of the season and played just under 32 minutes, scoring 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets erase a 19-point third-quarter deficit.

"Oh man, it was amazing," he said in an on-court interview.

"This meant a little more, taking eight months off and so much uncertainty. I settled down closer to the second half. Whatever the team (need), I'll do."

Irving remains ineligible to play home games in Brooklyn because of New York vaccine mandates.

He is also barred from games at Madison Square Garden and in Toronto, and it was not until last month that the Nets decided it would be worth having him on court part-time.

"We were going around signing a bunch of 10-day (contract players) when we have a guy who can play for us, so what's the difference between a 10-day and a guy - those are part-time players, too," Nets coach Steve Nash said, calling it an opportunity to "use a resource we have and that we weren't using".

Irving's return came at an opportune time for the Nets (24-12), who had lost their last three games to slip behind the Chicago Bulls (25-10) for the lead in the East.

He was in the starting line-up but got off to a slow start as Pacers guard Lance Stephenson - playing on a 10-day contract - scored 20 points in the first quarter as the hosts took a 37-22 lead.

But Irving warmed up and capped an 8-0 run with a jump shot at the third-quarter buzzer that pulled Brooklyn within five points heading into the final frame.

"We just wanted to come out with a resilient attitude and do the right things on both ends of the floor," Irving said, adding that the first half was "horrible".

"We came out the second half with a resolved attitude."