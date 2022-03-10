Irving hails team after his 50 pts sting Hornets

LOS ANGELES • Kyrie Irving had praise for a "special" team effort as he erupted for a season-high 50 points to help the Brooklyn Nets snap a four-game losing streak with a 132-121 National Basketball Association (NBA) road victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

The fifth 50-point game of his career came courtesy of a superb shooting performance, with the seven-time All-Star landing 15 of 19 attempts from the field, including nine from outside the arc.

The Nets improved to 33-33 with the victory, which keeps them firmly on track for a place in the postseason play-in tournament. Brooklyn are in eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Irving was backed by Andre Drummond, who scored 20 points, while Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown both had 14 points apiece.

"It was special all the way around. We started off the game with a great resolve, a great game plan and we just played aggressive," Irving said.

"You really want to put your stamp on the game early and that's what we did tonight. It's a total team effort. It's not about one individual. It's about the team and us getting collectively better."

Nets coach lauded Irving for his masterclass, saying that the guard was "incredible" and "unbelievably efficient and difficult to defend".

The Nets now face a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers today, marking a reunion with James Harden - traded away from the Nets in January.

Harden has settled in well with the Sixers, scoring 25 or more points in four of his five games but the same cannot be said for another new acquisition elsewhere.

Russell Westbrook has said his family no longer attends Los Angeles Lakers games because of the relentless abuse directed at him by the team's fans, after he struggled to make an impact this season since joining the club last year.

He has his lowest scoring average (18.1) this term since his second year (16.1) in the NBA and has been dubbed "Westbrick" by sections of the Lakers support.

On Monday, Westbrook's wife Nina spoke out against the criticism, saying her family was subjected to "death wishes" and "obscenities" on a daily basis.

"It affects them even going to games," Westbrook, 33, said.

"Like, I don't even want to bring my kids to the game because I don't want them to hear people calling their dad nicknames...

"It's gotten so bad where my family don't even want to go to home games, to any game... and it's just super upsetting to me."

Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been sharply critical of Westbrook's performances but rallied in support of the player on Tuesday.

"Threats and attacks on the Westbrook family are completely unacceptable. There's no place for this type of behaviour, period," he said.

