Irving avoids vaccine talk during Zoom call

LOS ANGELES • Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving missed the team's media day on Monday, reportedly over health and safety protocols, but did speak to the press via Zoom.

And the last thing that he wanted to talk about was his vaccination status.

Under New York City regulations, professional athletes are not allowed to practise or play - or ostensibly attend media day - in indoor spaces without at least the first of two vaccine shots for Covid-19.

"I like to keep that stuff private, man," Irving said when asked whether he has been vaccinated.

"I'm a human being first. I would love to just keep that private and handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with a plan."

Irving, 29, is expected to accompany the Nets to San Diego, where they will begin training camp this week. However, a report on Sunday hinted that he does not want to get the vaccine, with his aunt suggesting he wants to play in a limited number of games instead.

In his comments on Monday, Irving did not confirm whether he will be playing before fans in Brooklyn this National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

"I'll be there every day no matter what and just be present for my teammates, be there for my growing tribe off the court and just tie in the journey together," he said.

"I know that the focus has to be at an all-time high, no distractions and this was the last thing I wanted to create, more distractions and more drama around this."

He said more would be revealed at a "later date", adding: "Please just respect my privacy regarding anything regarding home games, vaccination."

Roughly 50 to 60 NBA players or around 10 per cent of the league's roster - including the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins - have yet to receive the first dose of the vaccine, Rolling Stone magazine said.

Last week, the NBA announced that it declined an exemption request from Wiggins, who like Irving in New York City, faces regulations in San Francisco that would prevent him from practising or playing in home Warriors games until he is vaccinated.

It is anticipated that unvaccinated players will face more testing and be asked to sit in separate areas of team meetings, in locker rooms and on the team plane.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season begins on Oct 19, when the Nets are scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. Their home opener is on Oct 24 against the Charlotte Hornets.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE