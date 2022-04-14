Irving and Edwards power Nets, Wolves into play-offs

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association play-offs picture is nearly complete.

Only two more teams will make it, after the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves sealed their berths via the play-in tournament, which began on Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving produced a near-flawless display of shooting to set up the post-season first-round clash starting on Sunday against Eastern Conference second seeds Boston Celtics.

The All-Star drained 12 of 15 from the field to finish with 34 points and 12 assists, as Brooklyn led from start to finish in the 115-108 home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the evidence of Tuesday's performance, Irving will be brimming with confidence as he prepares to face his former team in Boston.

It was the latest in a series of impressive displays from the unvaccinated Irving. He was ruled out of the vast majority of Brooklyn's home games this season due to Covid-19 regulations in New York and only made his first appearance of the season in January.

"We only speak positivity on this entire journey thus far," the guard said afterwards. "It's been ups and it's been downs, but we've stayed together, remained resilient.

"We've been through a lot of changes and we've evolved since we came out of the All-Star break. It feels good but we know that the job isn't finished."

Irving was backed by another commanding display from teammate and fellow All-Star Kevin Durant, who finished with 25 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.

On the performance of their two best players, Nets coach Steve Nash said: "That's as advertised. They're superstars. That's what top, top players do."

The Cavaliers will now face the winner of the other Eastern Conference play-in game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks for the chance to face the Miami Heat, the top seeds in the East.

In the Western Conference, Anthony Edwards scored 30 points and D'Angelo Russell added 29 to ensure the Timberwolves will be part of the play-offs for just the second time in 17 years after producing a 109-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in round in Minneapolis.

The hosts will now face the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the post-season, with Game 1 taking place in Memphis on Saturday.

The Clippers will have one more chance to make the play-offs when they host either the New Orleans Pelicans or San Antonio Spurs tomorrow.

The victor of that final game will square up against the conference's top seeds, the Phoenix Suns.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS