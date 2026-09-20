Iran ‘put hearts on the court’ to win Asian Games men’s basketball bronze

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Iran's team celebrate winning the men's basketball bronze against China at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Sept 20.

NAGOYA – Iran withstood a late fightback to beat China 79-70 and win Asian Games men’s basketball bronze on Sept 20, an achievement that left their players “speechless” after months of war back home.

China led 31-29 at half-time in Nagoya, but Iran took charge in the third quarter to lead 55-46 going into the fourth and held on to spark wild celebrations and an emotional place on the podium.

“To be honest with you I’m just speechless,” said 2.02m power forward Arsalan Kazemi, who in 2013 was the first Iranian to be drafted in the NBA by the Washington Wizards, but never made a regular season appearance.

“The pressure that we had on us is just out of this world,” the 36-year-old added.

“Not a lot of athletes can say that, with the way that it has been since almost six months ago, what we have been through, what our families have been through.

“I just congratulate the people of Iran because they deserve much better.

“And I think my teammates and I put our hearts out on the court today just to get this win and make them happy.”

Teammate Arman Zangeneh said the squad had been through a lot but it was worth it.

“If you get the medal at the Asian Games you don’t need to go to the army any more, so it’s huge for some players,” said the 2.03m forward.

“We had a very tough two months. We went to the Philippines to play the qualifiers, then immediately we came here.

“It was really difficult. And living in a container, with the food and everything, it was hard, very hard.

“At the end, we get to the point that we go home with a medal, and it means a lot.”

Iran’s fourth men’s basketball bronze at the Asiad comes after two silvers in 2014 and 2018.

The US and Iran have been at war for seven months in a conflict since US-Israeli strikes in late February. AFP