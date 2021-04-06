Injury-hit Lakers clipped by L.A. rivals

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Clippers did not have to lean heavily on their All-Star duo against the defending National Basketball Association champions on Sunday, getting help from their supporting cast in a 104-86 rout of the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers.

The Clippers got a game-high 22 points from Marcus Morris while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George finished with 19 and 16 points respectively at the Staples Centre.

Luke Kennard tallied 15 points off the bench and along with Terance Mann, who had seven points here, the pair have stepped in nicely to fill the void left by an injury to starting guard Patrick Beverley.

"We were great defensively. We set the tone early. We were physical and we got into bodies," said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.

Lue was also pleased with what he saw from Rajon Rondo, who played for the Lakers last season, after the veteran guard made his Clippers' debut following his trade by the Atlanta Hawks.

On the 35-year-old, who finished with two points and two steals in 13 minutes, he said: "He's going to be good for us in the long run. He makes the game easier. It is just good to see him out there."

Marc Gasol, who had 11 points, was the only starter to finish in double figures on Sunday for the Lakers, with reserve Montrezl Harrell scoring a team-high 19 points.

They are still without the injured LeBron James and Anthony Davis, missing for over a month, and their absences have taken a toll on the Lakers who have lost six of their last 11 games.

Reigning Finals Most Valuable Player James has been out for two weeks nursing an ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks, while Davis has missed their last 22 games with a calf strain that coach Frank Vogel admitted was "still a ways away" from healing.

They tried to fill the void by signing centre Andre Drummond from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he has not played since injuring his toe in his Lakers debut last Wednesday.

It will not get any easier for the team many consider to be the championship favourites.

Sunday's defeat was their final home game before embarking on a five-game road trip that begins today against the Toronto Raptors, who crushed the Golden State Warriors 130-77 last Friday.

"We didn't handle their defensive pressure well at all," said Vogel of the Clippers. "We had a tough shooting night. Tough shooting night at the rim, missed nine lay-ups and 21 shots in the paint."

Elsewhere, Zach LaVine scored a game-high 25 points as the Chicago Bulls snapped a six-game losing skid with a 115-107 win over the under-manned Brooklyn Nets in Chicago. Tomas Satoransky finished with 19 points and 11 assists.

Without injured All-Star starters Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Nets, who were paced by 24 points from Kyrie Irving, looked out of sorts as their four-game win streak was halted.

Brooklyn remain neck-and-neck with the Philadelphia 76ers at the top of the Eastern Conference after the visiting Memphis Grizzlies breezed to a 116-100 victory over the Sixers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE