Injury bug gives teams the jitters

WASHINGTON • Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton are among the injured stars expected to be on the sidelines as the second round of the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs begin.

The top four seeds in both the Eastern and Western conferences advanced from the opening round, but few teams came through unscathed.

Embiid, this season's NBA scoring leader and the Most Valuable Player front runner, suffered an orbital bone fracture and concussion in the Sixers' series-clinching win at Toronto last week.

He is out indefinitely as his team travel to the Miami Heat for Game 1 of their East semi-finals today.

The Cameroonian centre was already nursing a thumb injury when he was struck by a stray elbow from countryman Pascal Siakam of the Raptors.

Embiid averaged 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds against Toronto and had 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds in the regular season.

The Sixers will need All-Star guard James Harden, forward Tobias Harris and playmaker Tyrese Maxey to step up if Embiid misses major time against the Heat.

Miami, the East top seeds, had four standouts who did not practise last Friday, including All-Stars Jimmy Butler, out with a knee injury and Kyle Lowry, out with a hamstring concern.

Forward Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game for the Heat while guard Lowry, who won an NBA title with Toronto in 2019, had 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game this regular season.

But their big man Bam Adebayo could play a pivotal role in the series if he can dominate in Embiid's absence.

Defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks, sparked by Greek star and reigning Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, opened their best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics in the East yesterday.

But teammate and guard Middleton, another All-Star, is also expected to miss most, if not all, of the series with a sprained knee ligament.

The Celtics are in the second round for the fifth time in six years and are fully rested, after pulling off the only first-round sweep in eliminating the Brooklyn Nets.

They closed the regular season 26-6 and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart anchors the post-season's best defensive unit, a group that will try to make life difficult for Antetokounmpo, who will not have Middleton in support.

That includes Jayson Tatum, who averaged nearly 30 points a game in round one.

Teammate Jaylen Brown has had hamstring tightness but their extended rest has helped him recover.

But even without Middleton, the Bucks are more imposing compared to the Nets - their front-court trio of Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis are 2.1m tall or just under.

"They're a bigger team, so it's probably going to be a more physical match-up," Celtics forward Tatum said.

"They pose different challenges than Brooklyn does."

In the West, the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks are healthy now that Devin Booker and Luka Doncic are back respectively.

Doncic was dogged by a calf strain and missed the first three games, but recovered to help spark the Mavericks over the Utah Jazz.

The Suns' Booker missed three games with a hamstring strain as last season's NBA Finalists ousted the New Orleans Pelicans.

