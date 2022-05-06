Injuries have helped us: Butler

MIAMI • The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers both have injury issues.

The key difference, however, is that the top seeds in the East have the bench personnel to cope with absentees, while the Sixers do not.

The Heat again overpowered an undermanned Philadelphia team 119-103 on Wednesday to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their National Basketball Association Eastern Conference play-off semi-final series.

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Jimmy Butler added 22 points and 12 assists as Miami were too much to handle for their opponents, missing their best player in Joel Embiid, who is out indefinitely with an orbital fracture suffered in Game 6 in the first round.

The Sixers had hoped that James Harden could step up in the absence of the Cameroonian centre, but he has been stifled in their two match-ups so far. He scored 20 points in Game 2 - but just four came in the second half.

Miami's Kyle Lowry missed his fourth straight game with a hamstring strain, but teammate and fellow guard Tyler Herro, the league's newly named Sixth Man of the Year, has filled in nicely.

He scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half off the bench and made three of his five three-point attempts for Miami.

Reserve guard Victor Oladipo also came off the Heat bench to score 19 points and was an even more efficient three-of-four from beyond the arc as the hosts made 14 three-pointers.

The Sixers, meanwhile, struggled from downtown, connecting on just eight of their 30 attempts.

Butler said the depth of the Heat, and the injuries they dealt with during the regular season, meant plenty of players were well conditioned and ready to step up.

"When guys are in and out of the line-up year-long and guys fill in, it's like nobody's gone," the forward added. "They're so comfortable, so confident - they know they belong in this league. This is the brightest lights, the biggest stage, and they're ready for it."

But Butler knows the real test will come when Miami travel to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4, with the road series starting today and as a former Sixer, he knows the crowd at the Wells Fargo Centre will be up for it.

"It's going to be crazy," he said. "They've got some of the best fans in the league, but we've got a job to do. We did what we were supposed to do at home. The series really starts when you take it to the road."

However, the Heat will be relieved to know that Embiid is set to miss the rest of their second-round series.

Asked when the Most Valuable Player front runner might return, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said: "He's got so many steps to go through. I don't think he's cleared any of them right now. So we just have to wait and see."

In the Western Conference, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns turned it on in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 129-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks to take a 2-0 lead in their semi-final series.

Veteran guard Paul, 36, scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter as Phoenix, who had the best regular-season record, powered away at the end, withstanding a 35-point performance from Mavs star Luka Doncic.

Devin Booker scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half for the Suns, who connected on a franchise play-off record 64.5 per cent of their shots from the field. That included 52 per cent from three-point range as they drained 13 baskets from beyond the arc.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE