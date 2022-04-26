Ingram looks good for pelicans

NEW ORLEANS • After scorching the competition in the regular season with a National Basketball Association-best 64-18 record, the Phoenix Suns are finding the play-offs and the New Orleans Pelicans, in particular, a tough nut to crack.

Their best-of-seven, first-round series against the Western Conference's eighth seeds is tied at 2-2 after the Pelicans scored a 118-103 victory on Sunday against a Suns team missing top scorer Devin Booker, sidelined for the remainder of the series with a hamstring strain.

The Pelicans are missing their best player too - Zion Williamson has not played in almost a year, the result of foot surgery that has been painfully slow to heal.

Williamson might have been the most-hyped player since LeBron James when he joined the league in 2019, but this is Brandon Ingram's team now.

He scored 30 points and Jonas Valanciunas added a play-off career-high 26 points and 15 rebounds at the Smoothie King Centre.

"Brandon is playing some of his best basketball of the season, and he's doing it on the biggest stage, and it's great to see," said New Orleans' rookie coach Willie Green. "I'm just trying to move out of the way and let him do his thing."

The 24-year-old Ingram also led all scorers in the last two games.

He said: "We've worked so hard throughout the year to become a better team. My teammates put me in the right spots and are making me look good."

After 19-point fourth quarters in the Suns' two play-off wins, star guard Chris Paul, harried all night by New Orleans' Jose Alvarado, scored just four points with 11 assists.

Commenting on the physicality of the game, the 36-year-old 12-time All-Star said: "It's like the old NBA, isn't it? I asked one of the refs one time, 'Are we playing in the old NBA or the new NBA?'

"I was fortunate enough to play in both of them, we just have to figure out which one it's going to be."

Green admitted his side were physical, saying: "We were being aggressive... They dominated the paint last game. Had 64 points in the paint. So we were well aware that we had to do better in that area."

His opposite number Monty Williams, meanwhile, criticised the officiating after his side were called for 12 more fouls than New Orleans.

He said: "In a play-off game that physical, (the disparity) is amazing. Coaches shouldn't have to come up to the microphone and feel like they're going to get their heads cut off for speaking the truth."

Also in the West, Nikola Jokic scored 37 points as the Denver Nuggets avoided being swept out of the play-offs, holding off the Golden State Warriors 126-121 to narrow their series deficit to 3-1.

In the East, Grayson Allen continued to torture hosts Chicago Bulls with 27 points off the bench and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 more as reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks went 3-1 up with a dominant 119-95 win.

The East's top seeds, the Miami Heat, also hold a 3-1 lead after a 110-86 road win over the Atlanta Hawks.

