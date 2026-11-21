Inaugural WNBA Next Up camp inspires hoopers to work hard and trust themselves to reach the top

WNBA champion Kaitlyn Chen (standing, left) at the inaugural Women’s Basketball Without Borders Next Up camp at the OCBC Arena on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE – Holding WNBA and NCAA titles alongside a sport management master’s degree and an anthropology bachelor’s degree, it is no understatement to call Kaitlyn Chen a high flyer.

But the 24-year-old American had to overcome speed bumps in her journey to become the first player of Taiwanese descent to be drafted, play, and win a championship in the WNBA, after being initially waived by the Golden State Valkyries following her third-round pick in 2025, before rebounding with the same team to create history.

In town for the inaugural Women’s Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Next Up camp at the OCBC Arena from Nov 18-21, her advice to the 80 campers was: “Stick with it because there’s going to be ups and downs, but believe in yourself and lean on the people around you.”

Over the four days, the 17-year-olds from six continents were split into eight teams of 10, as they participated in athletic testing, movement efficiency, skill development stations, three-on-three competitions, life-skills seminars, and five-on-five games under the guidance of current and former WNBA, NBA and FIBA players, coaches and personnel.

It culminated in a 12-minute five-on-five final in which Phoenix Mercury beat Golden State Valkyries 26-17.

Golden State Valkyries’ Miya Takeuchi (in blue) challenging for the ball with Phoenix Mercury’s Isabel Hernandez during the final of the inaugural Women’s Basketball Without Borders Next Up camp at the OCBC Arena. The Mercury won 26-17. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

While Chen was involved in coaching the losing team, the point guard who was born in California to Taiwanese-American immigrants was proud to see Asian representatives do well, as pint-sized Japanese point guard Mika Takeuchi picked up the Kim Bohuny Camp Most Valuable Player award.

The 1.60m point guard said she enjoyed the “valuable” experience she would not have gotten in Japan, and added: “My goal is to become a player who can succeed in the WNBA, and I want to continue preparing myself properly to achieve that.”

Compatriot Kako Otsuki picked up the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award sportsmanship award, Azerbaijan’s Polina Shchukina was crowned the Sport Singapore 2026 Three-Point Champion, Cameroonian Eveline Toyounon was the Defensive MVP, while Spain’s Isabel Hernandez was the Playoff MVP, and the camaraderie was evident through the raucous cheers and wefies taken at the end of the event.

Top-performing players will be also invited to participate in BWB All-Star camps at the following AT&T WNBA All-Star event, slated for July 2027 .

Singapore was represented in the camp by Claire Soo, whose Dallas Wings team lost 23-21 to the eventual champions in the quarter-finals.

The Raffles Institution student, a guard who is in the National Youth Development Programme, was grateful for the “eye-opening experience” where she got to play with talents from around the world who had different playing styles.

She added: “The main takeaways were the mentality you have towards the game, and paying attention to the little details, like body language during drills, which will help you stand out.

“The camp was really amazing and it was fun to play and bond with everyone despite the language barriers.”

WNBA star Chelsea Gray (in black top, right) giving instructions to the Phoenix Mercury team at the inaugural Women’s Basketball Without Borders Next Up camp in Singapore. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Two-time Olympic champion and two-time World Cup winner Chelsea Gray, the 34-year-old Las Vegas Aces point guard who also has four WNBA rings, hailed the campers for their “great attitude”.

The American, who coached Phoenix Mercury during the camp, said: “Women around the world have always been hooping, and so it’s nice to finally have like a camp dedicated to that and growing our game. It’s not just about the now. It’s about everybody getting better year in and year out.

“We were looking out for somebody that’s adaptable, somebody that competes and wants to get better, somebody that makes a difference – whether that’s defensively, shooting, passing, being able to think the game. Competitiveness is always a key point, and so I was really happy to see that.”

When asked how developing basketball countries such as Singapore can reach the world stage, she added: “Having camps like this, having some of the best around the world competing and trying to get better, and having fun doing it.”