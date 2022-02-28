In-shape, fired-up Irving hits season-best 38pts

LOS ANGELES • Kyrie Irving returned from a two-week absence to score a season-high 38 points and lead the Brooklyn Nets to a nail-biting 126-123 win over the National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

The guard's decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 means he cannot play home games because of New York City's vaccine mandate.

The All Star was forced to miss the past four games, as three were at the Barclays Centre while the other was a cross-town road contest with the New York Knicks, but he showed no sign of rust against the Bucks.

"It's the collection of guys we have in the locker room. Honestly, they keep me in shape," Irving said. "They keep pushing me, keep me motivated."

Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds though he missed a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime, and Milwaukee saw victory slip away against a team who have now won only thrice in 16 games and hold a 32-29 record.

"Oh my goodness, he had a good chance to make that shot," Irving said.

"Anything could have happened. We were resilient tonight. We did all the little things to get a win."

While neither played owing to injury and a lack of fitness respectively, teammates Kevin Durant and new acquisition Ben Simmons celebrated the victory from the bench.

Nets coach Steve Nash expects Durant to return from a sprained knee ligament in the coming week, as he closes in on a comeback after six weeks out.

However, Simmons has yet to take part in a "high-intensity workout" since arriving in the trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nash said the guard's conditioning was a key issue - he did not play a single minute for the Sixers this season prior to his swop deal - but did not comment on a report that the Australian is also battling a sore back.

Slovenian guard Goran Dragic did make his Nets debut, though, scoring six points in 14 minutes.

Irving said that despite the injuries and coronavirus concerns that have hindered the Nets this season, they have plenty of potential.

"When we get our full team back, we're going to be good," he said of the Nets, who are eighth in the Eastern Conference led by the Miami Heat (40-21) with the Chicago Bulls in hot pursuit.

The Heat moved a game ahead in the East with a 133-129 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, while the Bulls fell 116-110 to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant was spectacular in a 46-point performance, setting a career high and a Grizzlies franchise record.

His display ended Chicago's six-game winning streak, while DeMar DeRozan also saw his run of eight games with at least 35 points snapped, just two shy of the franchise record set by NBA legend Michael Jordan. He finished with 31 points and seven rebounds.

