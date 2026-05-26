In pivotal Game 5, OKC Thunder aim to be early aggressor against San Antonio Spurs

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Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs attempts a shot against Aaron Wiggins and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter in Game 4.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to big starts in each of the last two games of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Heading into Game 5 on Tuesday (Wednesday, Singapore time) with the seven-game series deadlocked at 2, the host Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to reverse that trend.

“They just punched us in our face early,” Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said after Sunday’s 103-82 loss in San Antonio. “It’s two games in a row they’ve all come out the aggressors. We’ve just gotta do a better job of starting the games.”

In Sunday’s game, the Spurs jumped out to a 23-8 lead. In Friday’s Game 3, San Antonio scored the game’s first 15 points before Oklahoma City came back to win 123-108.

The series has been physical throughout, with the Thunder throwing several different looks at San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs doing the same against Gilgeous-Alexander.

“They have multiple guys that are tenacious, they get into the ball, and then they have Wemby behind them, and they know that, and they do that to their strength,” Gilgeous-Alexander added.

“So obviously a really good defense. To score on them, it’s gonna take quick decisions, the right decisions, you gotta be really good offensively and really sound.”

The Spurs changed the way they guarded the Thunder in Game 4, using more one-on-one looks against Gilgeous-Alexander and preventing Oklahoma City from getting as many open looks from beyond the arc.

The Thunder were just six of 33 on three-point attempts in Game 4 after shooting nearly 40 per cent from distance in the first three games.

“I don’t want to say what it was,” San Antonio’s Devin Vassell said. “I think we made a great defensive adjustment. I feel like they had so many wide-open 3s over the past couple games, so we were trying to cut them out with that.”

Meanwhile on Monday, the New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 with a 130-93 victory at Cleveland, stretching their team-record playoff win streak to 11 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 14 rebounds, O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and reserve Landry Shamet had 16 points with 4-of-4 three-point shooting to lead the Knicks’ blowout triumph.

“We’re going to enjoy it for a day or two but we’ve got a larger goal here and we’ve got to start locking in,” Shamet said.

New York swept the Cavaliers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals and will play for the crown starting June 3. REUTERS, AFP