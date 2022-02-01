In-form Nuggets star Jokic 'picks apart' Bucks

MILWAUKEE • Given the way that Nikola Jokic has been playing out of his skin the past month, it is no surprise the Denver Nuggets centre is leading the race for the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Most Valuable Player gong this season.

The Serb came one rebound shy of posting his sixth triple-double in the past nine games as the visitors blew out the NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks 136-100 on Sunday night to win their fifth consecutive game, matching their longest winning streak of the season.

He had 18 points, nine boards and a season-high 15 assists at Fiserv Forum as his team ended the hosts' four-game home winning streak.

Aaron Gordon added 24 points and seven rebounds and shot 10-of-17 from the field, while Monte Morris finished with 18 points to boost the Nuggets, who were lethal from three-point range, shooting 53.5 per cent (23 of 43).

Fresh off his fourth All-Star nod - he was named a starter for the Western Conference team last week - Jokic leads the league with 12 triple-doubles this season and is on pace to finish the campaign with the highest player efficiency rating in NBA history.

Denver coach Michael Malone last week proclaimed "if Nikola Jokic isn't the MVP, then who is?".

It was the turn of Bucks counterpart Mike Budenholzer to sing Jokic's praises on Sunday.

"He likes to win. He's going to do whatever it takes to win. Credit to him. They were significantly better than us tonight," he said.

Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 29 points and nine rebounds, and hit nine-of-19 from the field, while Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen collected 11 points apiece.

Jrue Holiday also contributed 14 points and eight assists, but he admitted Milwaukee had little answer for Jokic as they shot below 35 per cent from deep for the fourth time in the past five games.

"He was sitting there picking us apart. We didn't give ourselves a chance to win," the guard said.

The Nuggets are now up to fifth in the West and within striking distance of displacing the slumping Utah Jazz, who fell to their fifth defeat in a row in a 126-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"We had a lot of guys shoot the ball really well tonight. This is a really good win for us," Malone said.

"Any time you can win all four quarters, that means your starters are playing really well and your bench is playing really well."

With the win, Denver split the season series with the Bucks after losing to them back in November.

In Atlanta, Trae Young, buoyed by his All-Star nod as a starter for the East, scored 36 points and handed out 12 assists as the Hawks won their seventh straight with a 129-121 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers were without four-time NBA champion LeBron James, who missed a third consecutive game with a sore left knee.

Malik Monk, who led the visitors with 33 points and 10 rebounds, noted the West's All-Star captain was "missed tremendously" but refused to use his absence as an excuse as "it's our job to figure out how to play without him".

