I know I am going to play, insists Curry

BOSTON • Stephen Curry will play through the pain barrier, as he bids to haul the Golden State Warriors level in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals series against the Boston Celtics.

The All-Star guard suffered a foot injury in their Game 3 loss and his team trail 2-1 going into Game 4 in Boston, which starts this morning (Singapore time).

But Curry intends to shrug off any discomfort with the Warriors seeking a victory that would bring the series back home to San Francisco on level terms.

"I'm going to play," he said. "That's all I know right now."

Curry was among the Warriors starters who sat out the last few minutes with the Celtics on the way to a convincing 116-100 victory in Game 3.

He led Golden State with 31 points before hurting his foot when he was buried in a scrum of players chasing a loose ball.

The 34-year-old said the injury was reminiscent of the foot sprain he suffered in March that ruled him out of the remainder of the regular season.

But he had not pursued any medical imaging tests on it.

"Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I've got to deal with and the soreness, pain level and all that," Curry added.

"So once I got checked out last night, I knew I wouldn't have to go get any extra tests just because we've been through this before."

He also revealed his treatment so far had consisted of "about 101/2 hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket", but he claimed that the new injury was less severe than his earlier one.