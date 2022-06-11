I know I am going to play, insists Curry

BOSTON • Stephen Curry will play through the pain barrier, as he bids to haul the Golden State Warriors level in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals series against the Boston Celtics.
The All-Star guard suffered a foot injury in their Game 3 loss and his team trail 2-1 going into Game 4 in Boston, which starts this morning (Singapore time).
But Curry intends to shrug off any discomfort with the Warriors seeking a victory that would bring the series back home to San Francisco on level terms.
"I'm going to play," he said. "That's all I know right now."
Curry was among the Warriors starters who sat out the last few minutes with the Celtics on the way to a convincing 116-100 victory in Game 3.
He led Golden State with 31 points before hurting his foot when he was buried in a scrum of players chasing a loose ball.
The 34-year-old said the injury was reminiscent of the foot sprain he suffered in March that ruled him out of the remainder of the regular season.
But he had not pursued any medical imaging tests on it.
"Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I've got to deal with and the soreness, pain level and all that," Curry added.
"So once I got checked out last night, I knew I wouldn't have to go get any extra tests just because we've been through this before."
He also revealed his treatment so far had consisted of "about 101/2 hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket", but he claimed that the new injury was less severe than his earlier one.
"As soon as you started to take a couple of steps, you kind of know whether you can run normal, cut normal or not. Back then, I couldn't," he said.
"Yesterday, I could. That gave me a little bit of confidence knowing it wasn't as bad.
"We'll see how it feels tomorrow. I know I'm going to play, but (we'll) just see how it responds to that type of impact."
The availability of Curry will be a boost to the Warriors as he is the team's top scorer, averaging 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals in the best-of-seven Finals series.
But his teammates will also have to pull their own weight if they are to get one over the Celtics on their TD Garden home court.
Golden State's All-Star forward Draymond Green had a terrible night in Game 3, scoring just two points to go with four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes before fouling out.
"That was not good enough," acknowledged the 32-year-old, who is often considered the "emotional leader" of the visitors.
Green said: "We didn't approach the game with the right force that we needed to, and that starts with me.
"I have to be more aggressive on both sides of the ball, not just defence or offence.
"I think the game ties together, it all goes hand-in-hand.
"When you're flowing on one side, can you flow on the other... I've always prided myself on giving the team what it needs in order to win. Therefore, I think that if I increase my force, we will increase our force."
Curry has every confidence that Green will bounce back, saying: "I know Draymond will help lead that charge tomorrow, just like he did in Game 2.
"We'll get back in the series."
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
BOSTON V GOLDEN STATE
Game 4: StarHub Ch201, 9am