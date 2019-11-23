I just did half the work: Giannis

MILWAUKEE (Wisconsin) • With at least a double-double for the first 14 games of this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a career-high 15 assists for his second triple-double on Thursday night.

The forward's selfless play, to go with 24 points and 19 rebounds, led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 137-129 home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

But what was most impressive from the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Most Valuable Player was that he also became the first Buck to have at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.

"I thought tonight was one of his best nights of just seeing the floor and really being a playmaker with 15 assists in a lot of different ways he got the assists," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Guard Eric Bledsoe led the team with 30 points and the Eastern Conference leaders (12-3) never trailed on the way to a sixth straight win.

The characteristically confident performance from Antetokounmpo was not lost on Carmelo Anthony, the 10-time All-Star who is playing for Portland (5-11) since returning from a year-long absence.

"Giannis is Giannis," Anthony said. "He's a tough check. I thought we actually did a pretty good job... even though he had a triple-double.

HIS TRIPLE-DOUBLE AGAINST PORTLAND

POINTS 24 CAREER HIGH: 52 ASSISTS 15 CAREER HIGH: 15 REBOUNDS 19 CAREER HIGH: 23

"But he found some guys, they made some threes, kind of opened the game up."

The Bucks made their first seven shots, including three treys. Despite being hit with a 12-2 response, they pulled away and stretched their lead to 72-58 at half-time.

Antetokounmpo secured his 16th career triple-double midway in the third quarter despite a slow start in shooting - after turning provider.

He said: "I tried to find my teammates and they were in the right spots. They were able to knock down shots, drive the ball hard to roll hard. That's why I was able to get 15 assists. I just did half the work and my teammates did the rest."

Portland, whose star guard Damian Lillard was sidelined by back spasms, were also without Zach Collins and Hassan Whiteside.

C.J. McCollum led the way with 37 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. He was one of six Trail Blazers to score in double figures, with Kent Bazemore adding 22 off the bench.

Anthony, who had 10 points on four-of-14 shooting on his debut in Tuesday's 115-104 loss in New Orleans, added 18 points from six of 15 shots, including three treys.

The 35-year-old said that he felt more relaxed in his second game and, though they lost again, he thought it was definitely "a better game" overall from his new team.

There was a sense of deja vu for 24-year-old Antetokounmpo, whose first NBA start came against Anthony's New York Knicks in December 2013.

"I remember that game," he said.

"It's my seventh year now, so time flies. I'm excited I can go against him."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

