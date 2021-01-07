Houston must match strong attack with better defence

HOUSTON • With the likes of James Harden, John Wall and Eric Gordon on their roster, the Houston Rockets will first and foremost be known for what they generate offensively on a game-by-game basis.

But if the Rockets are to distinguish themselves from a crowded field of contenders in the Western Conference, they must make headway defensively.

This National Basketball Association (NBA) season remains in its infancy, but Houston have struggled to muster a defensive identity and any corresponding success.

Their defence was shredded to pieces by the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Today, Houston will travel to face the Indiana Pacers, seeking continuity on both ends of the court.

"We have to do things to be disruptive on the defensive end, whether it's being a little bit more aggressive or rebounding the ball so we can get out and run," the Rockets' rookie coach Stephen Silas said.

"Everybody wants to play faster, everybody wants to play with more pace. We're not alone in that but we have to do certain things in order for that to happen."

The Rockets could certainly stand to rebound better. They rank 27th in rebounds per game.

But how they corral opponents defensively yields an even greater influence on positive results. It is a challenge the team are embracing.

"It's definitely a mindset," Rockets forward David Nwaba said. "You've got to take pride on the defensive end. And just go over film and what we need to work on. That's what we're going to do."

The Pacers have their own rookie coach Nate Bjorkgren but unlike the Rockets, who are 12th in the West with a 2-3 record, they are off to a solid start in the East, placing third at 5-2.

Through seven games, Indiana rank in or near the top 10 in both offensive (sixth) and defensive (11th) ratings, a telltale sign of a championship contender.

27th Houston rank fourth from bottom among 30 teams in average rebounds per game (41.6).

While none of the experts are predicting that the Pacers will go on to win their maiden title, they can at least aim to make it past the first round of the play-offs.

Indiana have qualified for the post-season for the last five years but have been knocked out each time. Under Bjorkgren, though, the team feel they can go one better.

"We've got one of the best coaches in the league if not the best," Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said.

"I'm going to continue to say that during the season and make sure people understand how well-coached we are.

"Nate puts everybody in a position to play their game and show their strengths."

REUTERS