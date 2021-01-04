Hot Suns looking to rise further, eclipse Clippers

PHOENIX • The Phoenix Suns will try to continue the joint-best start in the National Basketball Association when they host the Los Angeles Clippers this morning.

While they failed to qualify for the play-offs last season, the Suns were the hottest team during the regular-season portion of the "bubble" as the only one to win all eight games.

Phoenix have carried over that form with a 5-1 start and have won four in a row to move atop the Western Conference standings.

But the Suns are not getting carried away despite making their best start to a campaign since the 2009-10 season, when they won eight of their first nine games and eventually qualified for the play-offs.

That was the last time Phoenix reached the post-season and with their repeated failures in mind, the team are keeping grounded.

"It's early. It's a long season," star summer acquisition Chris Paul said. "We're just trying to pile up wins."

His experience was why the Suns traded four players plus a 2022 protected first-round pick as they seek to finally get over the line this term.

All-Star Paul spent six seasons with the Clippers, leading them to the play-offs every year.

The guard also reached the post-season in the past three seasons with the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it is a streak he wants to continue with the Suns.

His new teammates have already noticed a difference when the 35-year-old is on the floor.

"Chris is the guy who's very vocal," centre Deandre Ayton said. "He knows how things need to be done."

5-1 The Suns have racked up the best record in the NBA, tied with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The hosts will need to call on every bit of Paul's know-how as they take on the visiting Clippers in what will be their biggest test of the nascent season.

Widely tipped as championship contenders, Los Angeles are off to a 4-2 start, with All-Star duo Kawhi Leonard (23.8 points per game) and Paul George (22.8) leading the team in scoring and most other categories.

Leonard, the 2019 Finals Most Valuable Player, is set to play his third straight game in a mask after receiving eight stitches when he was struck by a stray elbow from teammate Serge Ibaka on Christmas Day that caused him to miss two subsequent contests.

The forward is hopeful of playing mask-free soon.

"It's still uncomfortable," he admitted. "I don't know how you get used to wearing something on your head, you know what I mean? It's not something I want to do but I'm trying to protect myself right now. It'll be off soon."

