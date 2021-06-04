Home-court hoodoo hounds Dallas, Clippers

LOS ANGELES • It was a case of home woes for the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers this National Basketball Association (NBA) post-season.

Neither team have won on their home court yet, as the visiting Mavericks survived a frantic Clippers rally on Wednesday night for a 105-100 road victory and a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference first-round play-off series.

It was thanks to Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis, who rescued a tiring Luka Doncic with consecutive three-pointers inside the final three minutes to seal the win.

The result was the third play-off series in NBA history - and first since 1995 - in which the road team won the first five games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

"It's always easy to play on the road because you're the enemy," Porzingis said.

Hardaway agreed, but added: "We've got to keep that road mentality when we're back at home. We've just got to make sure we do a phenomenal job of staying poised, staying patient, attacking when the opportunities present themselves."

Porzingis had eight points and Hardaway had 20, while Doncic finished with a game-high 42 points.

Game 6 in the best-of-seven is scheduled for tonight in Dallas.

The fifth-seeded Mavericks led by as many as 16 points early in the fourth quarter but, with Doncic running out of gas, the fourth-seeded Clippers, who were led by Paul George's 23 points, fought back to 95-91.

That was when Hardaway sank a 28-footer to extend the margin to seven with 2min 50sec to go and Porzingis connected from 24 feet to make it a 10-point game 37 seconds later.

5 The first time since 1995 when the first five games in an NBA play-off series were won by the away team.

But Reggie Jackson (20 points) and Marcus Morris Sr (16) hit three-pointers in a 9-0 flurry that closed the gap to 101-100.

Kawhi Leonard, who also had 20 points, then misfired on a potential game-tying three-pointer with 4.9 seconds left, allowing the Mavericks to hold on.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz powered into the next round of the play-offs.

Seth Curry's 30-point display helped the top-seeded Sixers complete a 4-1 play-off series victory over the Washington Wizards with a 129-112 win in Philadelphia.

The fifth-seeded Hawks brought the New York Knicks' season to an end with a 103-89 victory at Madison Square Garden to clinch the series 4-1 after a bruising contest.

The Sixers and Hawks will now meet for a place in the Eastern Conference finals.

In the Western Conference, top seeds Utah defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110 to wrap up a 4-1 win.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE