Historic feat for Lebron

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James surveyed the scene, a wry smile on his face during a National Basketball Association (NBA) game in which he would make history yet again.

He looked to his left at some fans sitting courtside, then he looked down at the floor at a bucket of popcorn that had spilled over from the Staples Centre courtside seats.

He waited to make sure no kernels remained while his teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helped kick them off the court.

Moments later, the Los Angeles Lakers forward dished out his ninth assist. Then a second popcorn spill stopped the game, and after that, he got his 10th assist.

With that, he became the first player in NBA history to notch a triple-double against all 30 teams in the league.

He did it during a 112-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-9) during which his league-leading team (12-2) needed every bit of his closing effort on Tuesday night.

He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Davis had a game-high 34 points, 30 of them through three quarters and Caldwell-Pope contributed 13 as the team's third-leading scorer on the night.



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James going up for a dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder at

the Staples Centre on Tuesday night. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the

Western Conference-leading Lakers won 112-107 to improve to 12-2. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Thunder were paced by Dennis Schroder, who had 31 points.

James had previously been tied with Russell Westbrook, who has triple-doubles against every team except the Thunder, who he left for the Houston Rockets in the summer.

During his illustrious playing career, Jason Kidd, who is third on the list, had triple-doubles against 28 teams and James revealed that the retired NBA great had given him pointers on how to improve further.

He told ESPN: "He said I was pretty bad tonight at first because of my seven turnovers and I agreed.

"He's the first person to come critique me after the game, which I love, and then he said congratulations with the feat I was able to do."

Asked about his record, the 34-year-old expressed surprise, adding: "I had no idea. Coach (Frank) Vogel came in here and said congratulations.

"I've had some great teammates and coaches that have put me in position to be able to facilitate.

"My teammates have made shots for me throughout my career and throughout all those triple-doubles. Coaches have put me in position to be successful.

"It's a pretty cool stat to know. I'm glad it happened in a win."

The way James has been playing makes the Lakers nailed-on to reach their first play-offs since 2013 and Vogel believes there is "no reason to believe he can't sustain that for the rest of the season and help us make a real strong play-off push".

"He's just playing terrific basketball," he said. "For him to be doing what he's doing in his 17th year is just nothing short of remarkable.

2003 The year LeBron James began his NBA career. Oklahoma City Thunder started their inaugural season in 2008-09.

"It's unbelievable. He'll say it's because he's been in the league for so long, but we all know that it's because he's remarkable.

"For him to be doing it for as long as he's been doing it, that's how you knock out all 30 teams with a stat like that. I don't know if that will ever get accomplished again."

DPA