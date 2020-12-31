Heat get chance for quick relief

MIAMI • The Miami Heat are glad their rematch with the Milwaukee Bucks comes just a day after their painful first clash.

On Tuesday night, the Bucks set an National Basketball Association (NBA) record by sinking 29 three-pointers en route to stomping last season's losing finalists 144-97.

"Everyone in our locker room would rather get to this (rematch than endure) a long practice and film session," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

"I don't think anybody feels good about (Tuesday's game). It happened for a reason, and we don't want to disregard that."

Spoelstra hinted that the Bucks had viewed the first of back-to-back games as payback for Miami's elimination of Milwaukee in five games in last season's Eastern Conference semi-finals.

"It was pretty clear they were playing at a different urgency and intensity level," Spoelstra said of the Bucks. "It looked like they had been thinking about this game for 80 days."

The Bucks shot 56.9 per cent from long distance (29 of 51) and got three-pointers from 12 players.

"Some days, the basketball gods are with you a little bit," said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, who did not realise his team had set the league record from long range until he was told by a reporter after the game.

"This was probably just one of those nights for us."

Indeed, it was the most points ever allowed by the Heat in a home game, and the Bucks produced their biggest margin of victory in a road game.

All-Star Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 25 points while succeeding on four of five three-point attempts.

12 Milwaukee Bucks players netted three-pointers in the 144-97 rout of Miami Heat.

Off-season acquisition Jrue Holiday contributed 24 points and hit six of 10 from three-point range while Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points and sank five of six from beyond the arc.

Such was the team's hot hand that they could offset a quiet night from Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo - the NBA's two-time reigning Most Valuable Player - who provided nine points, six assists and six rebounds.

He was the only visiting player in the game who did not sink a three-pointer, going zero-for-two, as his streak of 132 consecutive games (regular season and post-season) with double-figure points ended.

Miami, playing without All-Star forward Jimmy Butler because of a sprained ankle, got 23 points and seven assists from Tyler Herro.

The guard made nine of 16 shots from the floor, including three of eight from three-point range, to provide one of the few Heat bright spots.

If Miami want to find a positive omen, they can look no further than the 1991-92 season.

On Dec 17, 1991, the Cleveland Cavaliers blasted the visiting Heat 148-80. However, the next night, Miami beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 118-112 in overtime.

Spoelstra, though, knows his team have to defend much better for history to repeat.

"Their first 15 three-pointers were right in their wheelhouse," he said of the Bucks. "They didn't feel us (defensively), and then they got on a roll. They put on a heck of a shooting performance. They made us pay."

The Heat's All-Star centre Bam Adebayo was understandably dejected after the game.

"They made shots, and we had too many turnovers (21)," he said. "We didn't come out with the intensity we usually have.

