He gave this game his all: Bryant's widow

LOS ANGELES • Vanessa Bryant stood at the podium on Saturday evening as her late husband Kobe was being formally inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, noting that she always avoided praising the former Los Angeles Lakers star in public.

As a five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion, 18-time NBA All-Star and 2007-08 Most Valuable Player (MVP), she had to keep him grounded.

"Someone had to bring him back to reality," she said. "Right now, I'm sure he's laughing in heaven because I'm about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages."

The widow's stirring speech was the highlight of the ceremony in Uncasville, Connecticut, where Kobe was one of nine members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

Fellow NBA legends Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were among the other inductees as well as Rudy Tomjanovich, the two-time championship-winning coach with the Houston Rockets.

The induction ceremonies were delayed a year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 in January last year in a helicopter crash in southern California that also claimed the life of his 13-year-daughter Gianna and seven others, including the pilot.

The posthumous award was presented by his idol and NBA legend Michael Jordan and Vanessa revealed that before his death, Kobe could not wait for the induction ceremony as the topper to his stellar 20-year professional career.

"Kobe's personal stats speak for themselves, Kobe was on a different level," she said. "He never took short cuts when it came to basketball. He gave this game his all."

REUTERS