Hawks flying high in play-offs chase

NEW ORLEANS • The final two National Basketball Association play-off spots will be taken up by either the New Orleans Pelicans or the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Hawks are soaring ahead of their match against the Cavaliers as the play-in tournament concludes today.

Trae Young scored 24 points to help Atlanta thrash the Charlotte Hornets 132-103 to keep their play-off hopes alive on Wednesday.

A decisive burst of scoring from teammate and All-Star De'Andre Hunter, who had 22 points in total, in the third quarter saw the Hawks take control at home against their outclassed opponents.

A place in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs - against top seeds Miami Heat - will be up for grabs today and Young is ready for battle.

"We're clicking at the right time and this is the time to be clicking," the guard said after the blowout victory. "We're a good team."

After moving into a 60-52 half-time lead, Atlanta effectively sealed victory with a devastating third-quarter display, outscoring the Hornets 42-24 and racing into a lead that stretched to 27 points at one stage.

Four other Atlanta players also finished in double figures, with Danilo Gallinari claiming 18 points, Clint Capela chipping in with 15, and Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic adding 13 points apiece.

"It took me a couple of quarters to get going, but my teammates did a hell of a job making plays," Young said. "We've got a lot of guys who can play."

He added: "We've dealt with a lot of injuries this year, but we've got a lot of guys who can step up and make plays any time throughout the game."

In Wednesday's other play-in game, C. J. McCollum scored 32 points and Brandon Ingram added 27 as hosts New Orleans Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs 113-103.

Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 14 rebounds and rookies Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado added 12 each for the ninth-seeded Pelicans, who will visit the eighth-seeded Clippers in the last elimination game today.

The winner of that contest will earn the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference play-offs and a date with the Phoenix Suns, who own the league's best record at 64-18, in the first round.

Devin Vassell scored 23 points, Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl had 16 each, Keldon Johnson put up 15 and Josh Richardson and Lonnie Walker IV contributed 12 apiece for the 10th-seeded Spurs, whose fourth consecutive loss ended their season.

Of his team's inability to contain McCollum, Ingram and Valanciunas, long-serving San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said: "The three best players for New Orleans all played great, and if that happens, you're going to lose.

"It's the play-offs, and you've got to be into people. The grunt is important.

"Ingram scored two in a row right in the middle of the lane with no one even touching him. It's a great lesson for our guys."

