Hawks cut deficit with Young's game-winner

ATLANTA • After being held to a measly eight points in Atlanta's National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference play-offs first-round match-up against the Miami Heat and then making a career-worst 10 turnovers in the next game, Trae Young felt he was due a big performance.

With 5.5 seconds left, the All-Star guard drove down the lane and delivered the game-winner in a 111-110 victory on Friday as the Hawks clawed their way back to trim their series deficit to 2-1 at the State Farm Arena.

"I didn't have any doubt that if I shot it, I wasn't going to make it," said Young, who scored 24 points to lead six Hawks players in double figures.

"I just wanted to come here and take care of the ball and at least give our team a shot on the offensive end.

"I just wanted to try to get to the basket. I knew there was only 10 seconds left... I didn't want to settle for a three. So I tried to get all the way to the rim and either get a foul or a lay-up. I just got to keep doing it. It's only one game, so I got to do it again."

The Heat, the top seeds in the East, had won the first two games and their chances of taking a stranglehold in this series looked good when a 21-0 scoring run in the third quarter saw them take an 84-68 lead.

But, conscious of the fact that no NBA team have come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series, the hosts closed the third on a 9-1 scoring run.

Young's three-pointer tied the score at 104-104 with 2min 26sec remaining and it was a dogfight from there.

Miami's Jimmy Butler could have nailed the game-winner had his contested three-point effort at the buzzer not bounced off the rim, leaving Atlanta to breathe a sigh of relief.

Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had 18 points for the hosts, including three from beyond the arc in the fourth, said: "We're not losing this game, that's what was on my mind the whole game and that's the way we played, especially last quarter."

The Heat were hampered by the loss of All-Star guard Kyle Lowry to a hamstring injury early in the third, which makes him a doubt for Game 4 today.

Tyler Herro led Miami with 24 points, while fellow guard Butler added 20. After exploding for a career play-off best 45 in Game 2, this was a more subdued performance from the All-Star, but Butler vowed to make amends the next time.

"Missed the shot, as simple as that," he said. "I'll make the next one."

In Chicago, reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks shook off the injury absence of Khris Middleton to cruise to a 111-81 rout of the Bulls and a 2-1 lead in their East play-offs match-up.

In New Orleans, the visiting Suns were also without a key player, with All-Star Devin Booker sidelined by a hamstring strain, but Phoenix, who had the league's best regular-season record, managed to grind out a 114-111 win over the Pelicans for a 2-1 lead in their West play-off series.

"We knew we were down our MVP in Book, and we all had to step up," said veteran All-Star guard Chris Paul, who scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE